Open in App
Manhattan, NY
See more from this location?
TheDailyBeast

NYC Businessman Sues Former Therapist, Says She “Seduced” Him

By Katie Hawkinson,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BORZz_0l7fAkwn00
Gary Hershorn/Reuters

A Manhattan, N.Y. businessman is suing his former therapist for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with him for a decade and charging him a total of $250,000 for these sessions. In a suit filed Tuesday with the Manhattan Supreme Court, Michael Pollack says he began to see Heidi Kling in 2008 to treat anxiety and the trauma of surviving a Nov. 26, 2008 terrorist attack on Mumbai, India while visiting with his wife. Pollack also claims Kling manipulated him into believing he was in an unhappy marriage, alledging that she said his wife was “difficult to love,” according to the New York Post .

Read it at New York Post

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
NYC workers forced to strip as boss hunted for ‘stolen’ cash, lawsuit says
New York City, NY4 days ago
Google employee Jacob Pratt, 33, found dead in NYC apartment
New York City, NY9 days ago
Reputed NYC gangster out on sweetheart deal arrested again after allegedly mugging teen
New York City, NY19 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Gunman dressed in Hasidic disguise during 2021 NYC murder arrested: cops
New York City, NY6 days ago
Vinny ‘The Chin’ kin accused of skimming $600K from family biz
Bronx, NY4 days ago
Former adult film star committed to California state mental health facility: Report
Los Angeles, CA28 days ago
The Unresolved Murder of JFK's Mistress Mary Pinchot Meyer
Washington, DC15 days ago
Michigan missing mom went to New York to meet man from dating app weeks ago, 'no trace' of her since
Bronx, NY27 days ago
NYC gangs joined forces to terrorize neighbors, boasted about violence in rap songs: feds
New York City, NY13 days ago
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL1 day ago
NY woman kidnapped on Mexico trip then allegedly forced to Yemen by dad and brother for arranged marriage
Lackawanna, NY19 days ago
Idaho Murder Update: Police Find Bryan Kohberger's Knife
Albrightsville, PA6 days ago
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD1 day ago
New charge filed against student in school hallway attack on N.J. girl who died by suicide days later
Berkeley Township, NJ12 days ago
Man 'who shot off-duty NYPD cop in robbery gone wrong' is caught hiding in upstate New York hotel
New York City, NY29 days ago
New York, New Jersey prepare for 'biggest snowstorm of the season'
New York City, NY9 days ago
This City Is Considered The Most Dangerous In New York State
Buffalo, NY17 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy