NYC Businessman Sues Former Therapist, Says She “Seduced” Him

Gary Hershorn/Reuters

A Manhattan, N.Y. businessman is suing his former therapist for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with him for a decade and charging him a total of $250,000 for these sessions. In a suit filed Tuesday with the Manhattan Supreme Court, Michael Pollack says he began to see Heidi Kling in 2008 to treat anxiety and the trauma of surviving a Nov. 26, 2008 terrorist attack on Mumbai, India while visiting with his wife. Pollack also claims Kling manipulated him into believing he was in an unhappy marriage, alledging that she said his wife was “difficult to love,” according to the New York Post .

