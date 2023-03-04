Gators 2023 Spring Roster Takeaways

Takeaways from the newly unveiled Florida Gators spring roster.

Photo: Billy Napier and the Florida Gators; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida released its 2023 spring football roster just one day before spring practices commence in Gainesville on Saturday.

Following the mass exodus of talent in the days after a tumultuous 2022 season came to a close, head coach Billy Napier and Co. were tasked with retooling the UF depth chart at nearly every position this offseason. They did so valiantly, bringing in a bevy of pieces expected to fill crucial roles for the unit in 2023.

The spring roster release marks the first official glance at the new-look squad.

You can find All Gators ' biggest takeaways from the roster below.

New names, new numbers

The Gators have several new faces in new places this upcoming season after a significant exit of incumbent talent to the transfer portal and NFL Draft following the year's conclusion. As a result, 37 new numbers were handed out to various members of the Florida squad this spring, per the roster.

The list is compiled of incoming true freshmen (20), transfer portal additions (10), walk-on talents falling under each designation (6) and one number change from a returning player.

All Gators has included the number designations for each new piece — and Cahron Rackley — below.

DB Sharif Denson (Freshman)- 0

CB Ja'Keem Jackson (Freshman) - 2

WR Andy Jean (Freshman) - 6

DL Will Norman (Freshman) - 9

Edge Kelby Collins (Freshman) - 11

WR Aidan Mizell (Freshman) - 11

CB Aaron Gates (Freshman) - 13

QB Micah Leon (Transfer, Walk-On) - 13

DB Jordan Castell (Freshman) - 14

QB Parker Leise (Freshman, Walk-On) - 14

QB Graham Mertz (Transfer) - 15

DB Bryce Thornton (Freshman) - 18

OLB TJ Searcy (Freshman) - 19

RB Treyaun Webb (Freshman) - 20

LB Teradja Mitchell (Transfer) - 20

LB Deuce Spurlock (Transfer) - 22

DL Kamran James (Freshman) - 24

RB Cam Carroll (Transfer) - 27

LB Jaden Robinson (Freshman) - 29

S Cahron Rackley (Redshirt Sophomore) - 32

LB Mannie Nunnery (Transfer) - 34

CB Sebastian Vargas (Transfer, Walk-On) - 38

CB Peter Asunami (Transfer, Walk-On) - 39

P Ara Emerzian (Freshman, Walk-On) - 41

OL Bryce Lovett (Freshman) - 53

OL Micah Mazzccua (Transfer) - 54

OL Roderick Kearney (Freshman) - 71

OL Dameion George (Transfer) - 76

OL Knijeah Harris (Freshman) - 77

OL Kiyaunta Goodwin (Transfer) - 78

TE Tony Livingston (Freshman) - 86

DL Caleb Banks (Transfer) - 88

DL Connor Homa (Freshman, Walk-On) - 90

DL Cam'Ron Jackson (Transfer) - 99

It's worth noting that DL Gavin Hill, WR Eugene Wilson, CB Dijon Johnson and OL Caden Jones, who signed with the Gators as part of the 2023 class, have yet to enroll at UF and plan to do so over the summer. They will be the last to earn new designated jersey numbers upon arrival to the program.

Scholarship chart

Based on All Gators' tracking, there are currently 84 players on scholarship at the University of Florida, including the four freshmen who have yet to enroll.

However, despite hovering just one spot below the 85-man scholarship limit imposed by the NCAA, Florida's talent acquisition efforts are far from over as the Gators will look to account for the vaunted post-spring roster attrition they — and others around the country — will face.

"Yeah, no, we definitely will be in the market in the spring," Napier said on National Signing Day. "There'll be, you know, I think if there's, presents an opportunity there's a player that passes evaluation, we certainly would be the market for another player there."

Napier has notably expressed intentions to target another scholarship quarterback to provide depth to Graham Mertz and Jack Miller , and the desire to add an experienced outside linebacker prospect to fill a thin JACK edge rusher unit.

They also may look to bolster the wide receiver spot with a late pass-catching addition once Keary Colbert's replacement is found. Ricky Pearsall , a post-spring portal prospect, paid dividends for the Gators last season. The staff could look to recreate that luck this time around.

Position changes

Arguably the most significant move for the Gators is Scooby Williams ’ flip to edge rusher after spending his first two seasons at inside linebacker. He played off the edge in high school, excelling as a quick twitch pass rusher for Ramsay (Birmingham, Ala.).

However, upon arrival at UF, Williams was subject to the position change frequently seen under the previous staff as it recruited smaller edge rusher prospects with hopes of turning them into legitimate off-ball linebacker options. He showed promise to be such for a short period of time, but never fully panned out.

Williams started at middle linebacker in week three against USF in the absence of Ventrell Miller . However, he saw his standing at the spot quickly evaporate in favor of Derek Wingo as the year wore on.

He’ll now get a fresh start at the new position, one in which he’s seemingly more equipped to thrive after a promising display of talent at the prep level.

Williams helps patch a thin JACK edge rusher unit for Florida this spring.

Although the move had been documented on social media before the end of the 2022 season, redshirt freshman Andrew Savaiinaea has moved from defensive end to tight end entering his second season with the Gators. He played both positions at Graham-Kapowsin (Wash.) High but made a bigger impact on the offensive end, hauling in 25 receptions for 328 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior.

Redshirt junior wide receiver Ja'Markis Weston is also transitioning from wide receiver to safety. The Clewiston (Fla.) High product has hauled in just six receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown in four seasons at UF and will give defensive back a shot, offering secondary coach Corey Raymond plenty of length at 6-foot-3 with long arms.

It is unclear if Weston played defensive back in high school, although he did man a role at defensive end in addition to his pass-catching duties.

Transfer classes

The ever-changing transfer portal and eligibility rules, paired with the COVID-19 year awarded to student-athletes, have made it hard to keep track of graduating classes for players across college football.

Therefore, we've highlighted the year of each scholarship transfer Florida acquired this offseason to eliminate any confusion. Preferred walk-on quarterback transfer Micah Leon , a graduate student in his seventh year of college who was not on a football roster for the 2022 season, is also worth highlighting.

QB Graham Mertz : Redshirt junior

RB Cam Carroll : Redshirt senior

OL Micah Mazzccua : Junior

OT Damieon George Jr. : Redshirt sophomore

OT Kiyaunta Goodwin : Sophomore

LB Teradja Mitchell : Redshirt senior

LB Mannie Nunnery : Redshirt junior

LB Deuce Spurlock : Redshirt freshman

DL Cam'Ron Jackson : Junior

DL Caleb Banks : Redshirt freshman

