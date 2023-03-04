5 Takeaways from Day 2 of 2023 NFL Combine

Read more on the takeaways from Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

The second day of on-field drills at the NFL Combine put the secondary prospects on display.

Both cornerbacks and safeties took the field for drills and tests. In particular, the depth of the cornerback class was showcased to the tenth degree. Several players at the position produced strong numbers in front of scouts from all 32 teams.

Here are five takeaways from the second day of on-field drills at the NFL Scouting Combine .

DJ Turner showcases blazing speed

Turner had a solid 2022 campaign at Michigan, but wasn’t considered among the top-tier cornerbacks in his draft class. He made an exceptional statement Friday, running the fastest 40-yard dash at this year’s combine to this point.

The Michigan product ran a blazing 4.26, notching a 1.47 10-yard split. That time is among the best in the event’s history, as it is tied for fourth, according to NFL.com. In addition, he further showcased his athleticism, with a 38.5 vertical jump and a 10’11” broad jump.

His 5-foot-11 frame and struggles with physical receivers will keep him a tick below the position’s top prospects, but Turner likely bumped his stock up a few notches, thanks to his dazzling performance in the 40-yard dash.

Branch, Gonzalez establish themselves among secondary’s best

Brian Branch and Christian Gonzalez are widely projected to be two of the top prospects in this year’s draft. This, inevitably, created high expectations for their performance in Indianapolis.

Both lived up to the hype during their on-field performances. Gonzalez and Branch both demonstrated the necessary athleticism and agility during drills, and Gonzalez was among the faster competitors with a 4.38 40-yard dash.

Though Branch was near the bottom of the cornerbacks group with a 4.58 40-yard dash, he showed exceptional quickness while participating in the gauntlet drill. Already a physical player at Alabama, the finesse and instincts on display Friday will likely vault him into becoming a sure-fire first- round pick.

Oregon Ducks cornerback Christian Gonzalez © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland cornerback duo among fastest

Two under-the-radar prospects, both teammates at Maryland , were among the top performers Friday afternoon. Jakorian Bennett and Deonte Banks finished second and tied for third, respectively, in the 40-yard dash with times of 4.30 and 4.35.

Banks posted the best vertical jump of the day, 42 inches even. Bennett wasn’t far behind him, finishing with a leap of 40.5 inches. Each also placed in the top four in the broad jump.

Julius Brents’ measurables rank highly

Brents is a name some may not know, given his low profile. However, his measurables and performance Friday will make him hard to forget after the Scouting Combine . His arms measured 34 inches, an outstanding number for the cornerback prospect.

His on-field performance helped his cause, as well. He jumped 11’6” in the broad jump, far and away the best at the combine so far. At 6-foot-3 with his arm length and athleticism, Brents could be a steal for a team in the middle rounds, if he can fine-tune his technique.

Ringo has up-and-down day

Once considered to be a lock to go inside the NFL Draft’s top half of the first round, Ringo has seen his stock drop into the late stages of the first as some of his flaws have been exposed. He was up and down in his showing at the combine Friday.

His 4.36 40-time showed he has top-tier speed, but he underwhelmed in both the vertical and broad jumps. There’s still plenty of promise with the talented prospect, but he remains a puzzling prospect after an inconsistent Friday afternoon.