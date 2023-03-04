Open in App
Alabama State
See more from this location?
AllLions

5 Takeaways from Day 2 of 2023 NFL Combine

By Christian Booher,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hLRpe_0l7f9CYb00

Read more on the takeaways from Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

The second day of on-field drills at the NFL Combine put the secondary prospects on display.

Both cornerbacks and safeties took the field for drills and tests. In particular, the depth of the cornerback class was showcased to the tenth degree. Several players at the position produced strong numbers in front of scouts from all 32 teams.

Here are five takeaways from the second day of on-field drills at the NFL Scouting Combine .

DJ Turner showcases blazing speed

Turner had a solid 2022 campaign at Michigan, but wasn’t considered among the top-tier cornerbacks in his draft class. He made an exceptional statement Friday, running the fastest 40-yard dash at this year’s combine to this point.

The Michigan product ran a blazing 4.26, notching a 1.47 10-yard split. That time is among the best in the event’s history, as it is tied for fourth, according to NFL.com. In addition, he further showcased his athleticism, with a 38.5 vertical jump and a 10’11” broad jump.

His 5-foot-11 frame and struggles with physical receivers will keep him a tick below the position’s top prospects, but Turner likely bumped his stock up a few notches, thanks to his dazzling performance in the 40-yard dash.

Branch, Gonzalez establish themselves among secondary’s best

Brian Branch and Christian Gonzalez are widely projected to be two of the top prospects in this year’s draft. This, inevitably, created high expectations for their performance in Indianapolis.

Both lived up to the hype during their on-field performances. Gonzalez and Branch both demonstrated the necessary athleticism and agility during drills, and Gonzalez was among the faster competitors with a 4.38 40-yard dash.

Though Branch was near the bottom of the cornerbacks group with a 4.58 40-yard dash, he showed exceptional quickness while participating in the gauntlet drill. Already a physical player at Alabama, the finesse and instincts on display Friday will likely vault him into becoming a sure-fire first- round pick.

Oregon Ducks cornerback Christian Gonzalez

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland cornerback duo among fastest

Two under-the-radar prospects, both teammates at Maryland , were among the top performers Friday afternoon. Jakorian Bennett and Deonte Banks finished second and tied for third, respectively, in the 40-yard dash with times of 4.30 and 4.35.

Banks posted the best vertical jump of the day, 42 inches even. Bennett wasn’t far behind him, finishing with a leap of 40.5 inches. Each also placed in the top four in the broad jump.

Julius Brents’ measurables rank highly

Brents is a name some may not know, given his low profile. However, his measurables and performance Friday will make him hard to forget after the Scouting Combine . His arms measured 34 inches, an outstanding number for the cornerback prospect.

His on-field performance helped his cause, as well. He jumped 11’6” in the broad jump, far and away the best at the combine so far. At 6-foot-3 with his arm length and athleticism, Brents could be a steal for a team in the middle rounds, if he can fine-tune his technique.

Ringo has up-and-down day

Once considered to be a lock to go inside the NFL Draft’s top half of the first round, Ringo has seen his stock drop into the late stages of the first as some of his flaws have been exposed. He was up and down in his showing at the combine Friday.

His 4.36 40-time showed he has top-tier speed, but he underwhelmed in both the vertical and broad jumps. There’s still plenty of promise with the talented prospect, but he remains a puzzling prospect after an inconsistent Friday afternoon.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Lions' 2023 Draft Crushes
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
4 Reasons Why Jared Goff Is Better than Lamar Jackson
Detroit, MI2 hours ago
Lions Target CB, DT in Dane Brugler's Latest Mock Draft
Detroit, MI2 days ago
What Derek Carr's New Saints Contract Means for Jared Goff
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Jamaal Williams Listed as Lions' Best Free-Agent Signing since 2018
Detroit, MI3 hours ago
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL1 day ago
Senate Democratic leader Schumer says he’ll vote with GOP on overturning controversial DC crime bill
Washington, DC1 day ago
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD1 day ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX23 hours ago
Clarence Thomas Breaks With Supreme Court Over Atheists' Lawsuit
Ocala, FL2 days ago
Pros and Cons of Lions Signing Frank Clark
Detroit, MI23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy