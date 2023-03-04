Open in App
Walnut Creek, CA
What Now San Francisco

Shake Shack Is Expanding its Bay Area Footprint

By Elise McCorkle,

4 days ago

The American fast-casual restaurant chain Shake Shack is debuting two new outposts in the Bay Area — the first of which will open this Saturday at 1604 Mount Diablo Boulevard in Walnut Creek.

“We can’t wait to be part of the neighborhood and to serve up our delicious burgers and shakes,” a Shake Shack representative tells SFGATE .

The eatery will land in a highly populated area near the outdoor mall Broadway Plaza and establishments such as The Cheesecake Factory, the Peruvian restaurant Limón, and Sauced BBQ & Spirits.

The second upcoming Bay Area Shake Shack is destined for the Montgomery Village shopping center in Santa Rosa and is scheduled to open later in the year.

The menu will remain consistent with existing Bay Area locations. In addition to classic burgers, fries, and shakes, it will include California-inspired specials like the Golden State Double — a double cheeseburger topped with pickles and smoked garlic aioli — as well as temporary menu items like the White Truffle Burger and the White Truffle ‘Shroom Burger.

Follow the chain on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on what’s happening at the Shake Shack nearest you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=256IwX_0l7f9Bfs00
Photo: Official


