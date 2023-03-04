Tyler Herro On The Miami Heat's Slow Starts: "We Can't Wait"

Herro says he has to do a better job energizing the second until in first half

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler had a conversation moments after falling to the New York Knicks Friday night.

The two came to the conclusion the Heat need more of how they played in the second half than in the first. The Heat allowed 71 points in the first half before making a game of it in the second.

They say those final 24 minutes were the Heat.

"We walked in the locker room after the game and me and Jimmy just said the way we played in the second half, that's how we're supposed to play," Herro said. "But we can't wait, especially at this in the year and against the teams we're playing and the spot that we're in. We can't wait. There's no more waiting."

The problem for the Heat is they have struggled to put together complete games in general. They've either fell behind early or blown leads late. Herro thinks the first half woes are results of poor stretches from the second unit.

"I thought we've been starting games pretty well," Herro said. "Once that second wave comes in, I think we just have to not let it drop off. That's part my fault. I've been in that unit, too. I'm going to watch the film and see how I that second unit can keep the flow going."

