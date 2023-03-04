Thousands still without power Saturday evening in Westmoreland, Fayette counties after severe windstorm

Thousands of homes remained without power Saturday evening in Westmoreland and Fayette counties as a result of high winds that began moving through the region Friday.

As of 6:30 p.m., West Penn Power reported more than 8,200 outages in Fayette County and about 5,800 outages in Westmoreland County, among a total of about 20,700 in the region served by parent company First Energy.

“We’ve made some progress, but there are a lot of broken and fallen trees that are hindering access for our crews,” utility company spokesman Will Boye said.

Crews were called in for 16-hour shifts and were assessing damages. Estimated restoration times were not available late Saturday because Boye said crews were working to clear more than 30 utility poles that were discovered broken.

The day began with more than 30,000 customers in the dark. That number stands at about 19,700.

“There are a lot of trees that will have to be removed for our safe access,” he said.

High winds subsided by about 1 p.m. Saturday, but not before they created severe damage across the region, meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Moon Township said.

“We got about 52 mph winds at the Allegheny County Airport, and there was a roof blown off a gas station in Connellsville,” meteorologist David Shallenberger said.

“We’re seeing a lot of damage similar to a severe thunderstorm. It was very localized.”

Winds on Saturday afternoon died down to about 20 mph and the forecast for Sunday “looks a lot better,” he said.

Temperatures will warm up to the low 50s with no weather disturbances expected.

The National Weather Service on Friday evening received reports of numerous fallen trees causing a structure collapse in the Ligonier area and a roof that was blown off a structure in the Mt. Pleasant area.

“We had a report that a shed got pancaked in the Uniontown area,” meteorologist Lee Hendricks said.

In Unity Township, damage was worst in the southeastern section of the township, according to township emergency management coordinator Tom Schultheis. He said a generator was being delivered early Saturday evening to restore power to The Grove at Latrobe, a nursing facility on Fred Rogers Drive.

At least five homes in the township were damaged by fallen trees, he said.

First responders across Westmoreland County were busy Saturday as downed trees were discovered after sunrise.

A Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher said there were no reports of injuries related to wind damage in the county.

A few of the roads that were closed for fallen trees and downed power lines had reopened as of 6:15 p.m.

They included Route 119 in both directions and Dinnerbell/Ohiopyle Road in Fayette. In Westmoreland, Route 30 reopened.

Several roads, however, remained off-limits, according to PennDOT spokeswoman Melissa Maczko said.

They include:

Westmoreland County

• Route 982 in Mount Pleasant Township: from Alice Road to Moccasin Hollow Road due to downed trees and wires.

• Route 982 in Mount Pleasant Township: from Tall Pine Drive to Route 130 due to downed trees and wires.

• Nature Run Road in Ligonier Township: from Hall Road to Kissell Springs Road due to downed trees and wires.

• Ankney Hill Road/Clay Pike Road in Mount Pleasant Township: from Clay Pike Road/Kecksburg Road to Sawmill Road due to downed trees.

• Route 259 in Ligonier Township from McCurdy Trail to Austraw Road due to downed trees and wires.

• Route 271 in Ligonier Township from Turkey Inn Road to Mill Road due to downed trees and wires.

• Ross Mountain Park Road from Umheys Road in Ligonier Township to Mountain View Road in Fairfield Township due to downed trees and wires.

Fayette County

• Kreinbrook Road in Bullskin Township: from Ohler Road to Rydle Road due to downed trees and wires.

• Chalk Hill Ohiopyle Road in Wharton Township: from Old Mill Road to Greenbrier Road due to downed trees and wires.

• Wymps Gap Road: in Springhill Township from the West Virginia state line to Spring Hill Furnace Road due to downed trees and wires.