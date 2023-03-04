Chili sale Scouting, community at its best, participants said

FARMVILLE — The annual Feast of the East chili sale at the National Guard Armory last week accomplished much more than raising money to support Troop 25, participants said.

The event exercised the muscles of Scouting, bolstered the community, offered up some good food, and it was fun.

Twenty-one cooks, 25 Boy Scouts, six celebrity judges and a passel of adult troop leaders and volunteers helped pull off the sale, which also is a contest to see who makes the best chili in town. Scouts and their leaders began gathering for the event in the morning hours, many of them to make their famous Scout cobbler dessert that’s equally as popular as the chili.

The flavorful mixture of pie filling, cake mix and butter offers the Scout cobbler crew lessons in teamwork and more, said Bob Allard, assistant scoutmaster, quartermaster and cobbler chef.

“Most of them know what they’re doing, and I let them run with it,” said Allard, adding that older boys in the troop will show the younger ones how to cook the cobbler in Dutch ovens, just like they would at a campsite. They made a total of 60 pans with 14 flavors.

“It teaches them how to cook, builds confidence, leadership, boy leading boy,” Allard said, which ties into the mission of Scouting. Plus they enjoy it.

“The more fun something is, the easier it is to do it,” he said.

Troop members are involved in about every aspect of the event, from planning, set up, sales and service to cooking the Troop chili that’s sold as the takeout dish, said Stanley Gambill, the scoutmaster. A $10 ticket secured a serving of the Troop chili, Scout cobbler and a drink, he said.

Customers in the market for variety and fellowship trailed inside the armory on West Horne Avenue, where volunteer cooks waited behind tables with ladles and large pots of chili ready to serve up samples and smiles.

After making their way around the horseshoe of flavor, guests were asked to stuff ballot boxes to indicate which dish they liked best. That would determine the people’s choice award, Gambill said.

Additionally, each chili was tasted by a panel of celebrity judges including Bob Garner of PBS NC, school board chairman Don Rhodes, county commissioner Beth Ward, town commissioner Alma Hobbs, past winner Mark Cannon and Cooperative Extension agent Zack Hackney.

The judges’ award, plus the people’s choice and cooks’ choice awards are tallied to give overall grand champion honors and bragging rights — and trophies made of iron skillets — to the best volunteer chefs, Gambill said.

The event is widely supported by townspeople who cook, provide sponsorships and donations and come out to enjoy the food, he said. It supports troop activities and supplies and funds the upkeep of the Scout Hut on Park Street, the only free-standing Scouting facility in Pitt County.

Billy Lovic, a retiree and former scoutmaster, manned the first cook station with a pot of chili he said was similar to what the Scouts would make, with a few embellishments courtesy of his wife. He said the event grew out of something Scouts would do around the campfire.

“It makes a lot of Scouting work for a lot of boys,” Lovic said of the fundraiser, which for the last three years was take-out only because of the pandemic. “I just can’t say enough about this community and how it supports Scouting. We have never had a need that wasn’t met — and then some.”

“ ... I just love coming here. It’s one of those things about life in Farmville.”

Lovic said the feast is like a reunion and pointed out the man who was his scoutmaster when Lovic was a young Scout in the troop. In fact, it was Harold Flanagan who taught him how to make chili over a campfire, Lovic said.

Flanagan sat against a wall in the armory and greeted a stream of well-wishers in his Boy Scout-red coat and ball cap.

The octogenarian said the troop was formed in 1929 by the Farmville Rotary. “I joined when I was 12 and I’m still a member,” he said.

He waved off further comment, suggesting others would be better to talk to. He pointed to his son, Jerry Flanagan, one of the volunteer cooks.

If he taught his son how to make chili, too, he must have taught him well. After all the tasting was done, Jerry was named grand champion.