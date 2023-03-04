Driver killed after car struck tree, overturned on Wadmalaw Island

UPDATE: MARCH 6, 2023 | 5:30 A.M. – The Charleston County Coroner identified Cameron Boykin (21, of Wadmalaw Island) as the man killed in the crash.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened early Saturday morning on Wadmalaw Island.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a crash on Maybank Highway near Bugby Plantation Road around 2:20 a.m.

A Chevrolet sedan veered off the road, struck a tree, and overturned.

CCSO reported that the driver was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will release the driver’s name.

No one else was in the car.

CCSO’s Traffic Services Unit is investigating the crash.

