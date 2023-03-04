Open in App
South Carolina State
Alex Murdaugh Juror Says Cellphone Video, ‘Big Liar’ Testimony Led to Guilty Verdict

By Daniel Kreps,

5 days ago
A juror in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial revealed the key pieces of evidence that led to the jury to convict the disgraced lawyer, who was subsequently sentenced to two life in prison sentences.

Speaking to reporters prior to the sentencing, juror Craig Moyer revealed that it was cellphone footage recorded by Murdaugh’s slain son Paul prior to the murders — video that purportedly featured Alex’s voice, despite Alex’s initial denials that he was at the crime scene prior to the murders — that ultimately led the jury to find Alex guilty after less than three hours of deliberations.

“I was certain it was [Murdaugh’s] voice,” Moyer told Good Morning America . “Everybody else could hear [Murdaugh’s voice] too.”

Alex Murdaugh’s own testimony also painted the South Carolina legal dynasty scion as a “big liar,” as his answers during questioning seemed rehearsed and lacked remorse. “He knew what he wanted to say. I mean he is a lawyer,” Moyer added. “I didn’t see any true remorse or any compassion or anything.”

On the stand, Murdaugh eventually admitted that it was his voice on the cellphone video, at which point Moyer made up his mind to convict. However, it wasn’t an open-and-shut case for all jurors: When polled at the opening of deliberations, nine of the 12 jurors thought Murdaugh was guilty, while two believed he was innocent and one was undecided.

After just 45 minutes of discussion and deliberation, much of it focused on the shotgun shell evidence at the crime scene, the holdouts aligned with the majority and the unanimous guilty verdict was reached. “The evidence was clear,” Moyer said.

During sentencing, Murdaugh twice maintained his innocence , telling the court, “I’m innocent, I would never hurt my wife Maggie, and I would never hurt my son Paw-Paw,” a nickname for his son Paul

However, Moyer said that, during the trial, even Murdaugh’s emotional outbursts seemed manufactured. “He didn’t cry,” Moyer said. “All he did was blow snot.”

