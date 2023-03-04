Former ‘RHOC’ Star Gretchen Rossi Under Fire From Slade Smiley’s Ex as She Prepares to Make Her Return to TV

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen Rossi is in the hot seat yet again. After implying that she maintained a close relationship with Slade Smiley’s deceased son, Grayson Arroyo-Smiley, his real mom, Michelle Arroyo, put the reality star on blast for trying to exploit her son’s heartbreaking death.

With Gretchen gearing up for her appearance on the controversial 4th season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Michelle is now demanding that the reality star help fit the bill for her son’s funeral.

Slade Smiley and Gretchen Rossi | Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Former ‘RHOC’ Gretchen Rossi mourns the death of Slade Smiley’s son

The drama between Slade and his ex-wife is nothing new, but Gretchen definitely took things to another level in the days after the loss of Michelle’s son. Following Grayson’s death at the young age of 22, the former Real Housewives of Orange County took to Instagram to mourn his passing.

“Our rational minds told us this day might come, but our hearts always held onto the hope that this day would not come to fruition,” she shared. “We are beyond devastated and heartbroken over the loss of Gray. Grayson Arroyo-Smiley was such a special human being.”

Gretchen went on to say that she is thankful for all of the “lessons” she learned from Grayson, which made it seem like she and Slade were actively involved in his life (something his real mom hotly contends). She also asked fans to respect her and Slade’s privacy in this difficult time.

A few cast members from Bravo’s hit franchise commented on the post, including Shereé Whitfield and Phaedra Parks from RHOA, former RHONY star Alex McCord, and RHOM star Marysol Patton. Although Gretchen got plenty of love and support from her colleagues, Michelle was not happy about how things went down.

Slade Smiley’s ex asks that the former ‘RHOC’ star dish out funeral funds

In the wake of Gretchen’s post, Michelle is asking that the reality star help pay for Grayson’s funeral. In an interview with People, Michelle put the former Real Housewives of Orange County on blast for seemingly using Grayson’s passing for her own benefit.

“I have stayed quiet year after year on the inexcusable behavior and neglect by his father and his fiancée out of respect for my son, who wanted nothing more in this world than a real relationship with his father,” Michelle explained.

Michelle added that both Gretchen and Slade have lied about their relationship with her son, which she says was “virtually nonexistent.” She then stated that she will no longer stay on the sidelines and allow them to benefit from Grayson’s death, especially considering how they wanted nothing to do with when he was alive.

Grayson died following an extensive fight with brain cancer. Although Gretchen has shared photos of herself and Grayson on social media, Michelle claims that it has been over a decade since the reality star spent valuable time with her son.

“In the [10] years Gretchen has been engaged to Slade she has only seen Gray a handful of times, mostly in passing, including when Gray was hospitalized in New York and she insisted that Slade leave him and fly home with her, which he did, leaving me alone at a time after a surgery when we thought he would not survive,” she revealed.

Gretchen Rossi gears up for her appearance on the ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’

Amid all of the drama with Slade’s ex, Gretchen is slated to return to reality television after her departure from RHOC in 2013. Gretchen will appear in season 4 of the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, marking her re-entry into the genre.

Taking to Instagram, Gretchen announced her return to the world of reality TV and sounded very excited to be in front of the cameras yet again – despite everything that is going down with Slade and Michelle.

“Ok who’s ready?” Gretchen shared. “Gunna be a crazy ride! Looking forward to this Epic Trip with an incredible cast!”

Gretchen will be joined by various Bravo celebrities, including the likes of Vicki Gunvalson (RHOC), Alex McCord (RHONY), Caroline Manzo (RHONJ), and the always-controversial Brandi Glanville (RHOBH).