‘Vampire Diaries’: Candice King, Nina Dobrev Didn’t Know Their Characters Would Become Vampires

Spoiler alert for The Vampire Diaries, but even the human characters didn’t stay human for long. Nina Dobrev played Elena on the show, the center of the love triangle between Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and Stefan (Paul Wesley). Candice King played Caroline, and both became vampires by the second season. It was a surprise to them both.

L-R: Nina Dobrev and Candice King | Amy Graves/WireImage via Getty Images

King and Dobrev were on a Television Critics Association panel for The Kick-Ass Women of The CW in January 2011, midway through The Vampire Diaries’ second season. Both characters had already turned so the actors reflected on the surprise. The Vampire Diaries is now streaming on HBO Max and Peacock.

Nina Dobrev didn’t know Elena becomes a vampire in ‘The Vampire Diaries’

When Dobrev began The Vampire Diaries, she knew there were some differences between her Elena and the L.J. Smith books. Still, playing a vampire was a welcome surprise.

“I wasn’t told,” Dobrev said. “I knew that I was playing Elena, who is this wholesome, sweet girl in a tragic scenario, and here we are a year and a half later and she’s being hunted and killed. And I’m also Katherine, who is crazy and psychotic, but it’s been awesome. It’s been a great kind of arc.”

Candice King didn’t know Caroline would even return to ‘The Vampire Diaries’

King got a bit worried when season 2 opened with Caroline’s death. Fortunately, in the world of The Vampire Diaries, death is only the beginning.

“I definitely did not know,” King said. “It was a very, very wonderful surprise, especially considering that the end of the season opener for Season 2, Caroline dies. So it’s nice to know that I had an opportunity to come back and still be a part of the show, but now as a vampire. So it’s been a really fun season personally.”

Death didn’t relieve Nina Dobrev of double duty

Dobrev had been doing double duty on The Vampire Diaries since they dug up Katherine in season 1. Had Elena died, Dobrev still would have had Katherine to play, but instead she continued playing both.

“As Elena, I hope that I don’t kill myself as Katherine,” Dobrev said. “Wow, it’s confusing to be in my head and to do this. It’s not easy and I think I’m slowly becoming a schizophrenic because of it, but it’s cool. It’s an interesting story. There’s a lot going on but I’m loving it and it’s never a dull day on The Vampire Diaries. For me, I’ve always got something to do and it’s pretty awesome.”

The Vampire Diaries went on for eight seasons, though Dobrev left after six. She returned for the series finale.