3 More Women Accuse Chiropractor In Ronkonkoma Of Sexual Assault

Ronald Bernardini, age 65, is accused of sexually assaulting multiple female patients at his Lake Chiropractic office, located on Portion Road in Ronkonkoma. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police/Google Maps street view

Three more women have come forward accusing a Long Island chiropractor of sexual assault.

Ronald Bernardini, age 65, of Smithtown, was arrested for a second time Friday, March 3, on four counts of forcible touching, according to Suffolk County Police.

The women told detectives that Bernardini inappropriately touched them at his Lake Chiropractic office, located in Ronkonkoma on Portion Road, between February 2021 and October 2022, police said.

Friday’s arrest came months after Bernardini was first arrested in October 2022 for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old patient. Investigators said he forcibly touched the girl’s breasts while examining her for back pain.

The girl later reported the incident to her parents, who called the police. Bernardini was charged with third-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, March 4.

Police continue to investigate whether there are additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk County Police at 631-854-8452 or call 911.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.