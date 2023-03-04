10 Duos We Would Like To See Play Together In The NBA

NBA fans have many dream duos. These are the 10 players we would love to see play together.

Credit: Fadeaway World

We are currently in the era of dynamic duos, as there is a dominant star partnership on almost every NBA team. We have already seen the greatest duos in NBA history , and there are even more names that did not even make the cut of the top-10 list. Even when looking at the current rosters of all teams in both conferences, there is a duo of players that are franchise cornerstones.

The top duos right now include Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker, and Kawhi Leonard and Paul George among others. As great as these duos are, there are some duos that would be on another level when it comes to dream partnerships. Let’s discuss the ten duos we would love to see play together in the NBA based on combined skills, chemistry potential, and raw impact.

There might be some interesting inclusions when it comes to dominant duos because these dream duos would wreak havoc across the league if their potential were ever realized. Perhaps even more interesting, some of these partnerships might even happen because trade requests and blockbuster trades are always around the corner in the modern NBA.

10. Joel Embiid And Ja Morant

Credit: Fadeaway World

When And Where They Can Play Together: Philadelphia Or Memphis Via Trade Requests

Joel Embiid can literally play with any dominant All-Star player because he has transcendent skills as a shooting and offensive center. Joel likes to feast down low but is capable of spotting up, meaning he will get along with any All-Star guard who wants to feed him. Currently, he is playing alongside James Harden who is the best offensive player that the center has played with.

As great as Harden is, who is posting 10.7 APG, he is not Ja Morant. If Ja Morant and Joel Embiid play together, they would be the best duo in the NBA. Morant is the star in Memphis, posting 27.0 PPG, 5.9 RPG, and 8.1 APG while not playing with a dominant offensive center. Jaren Jackson Jr is a defensive specialist, and Morant would destroy defenses with Embiid in both the half and full court.

How could this duo get formed? Only if Morant requests a trade if Memphis continues to fail in the playoffs and some key pieces end up leaving. With Morant requesting a trade, Philly could package Tyrese Maxey and whatever else down the line. Otherwise, Embiid could force his way to Memphis, which could be more feasible as Memphis has a host of young trade assets.

9. Jayson Tatum And Bradley Beal

Credit: Fadeaway World

When And Where They Can Play Together: Boston Via Trade Request

Jayson Tatum is one of the top players in the NBA, posting 30.4 PPG, 8.7 RPG, and 4.6 APG on 46.1% FG, 35.5% 3-PT FG, and 86.4% FT. The superstar forward is an elite shot-maker and creator, which is why he is leading the Boston Celtics to the best record in the NBA right now. Of course, Tatum has a lot of help beside him, with Jaylen Brown competing like an All-Star (26.5 PPG, 7.0 RPG, and 3.2 APG).

As great as Jaylen Brown is, possibly a slighter, better duo, would include Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal. Tatum and Beal are reportedly close friends, with the latter being somewhat of an idol , and judging by how special each of them is on the offensive end, combining them on the same team would be difficult to compete with. Beal averaged over 30 PPG in 2020 and 2021 and has been unable to stay healthy since then. When healthy, Beal is a dominant scorer.

Having two shot-makers on one team is scary to witness, especially when each one can post 30 PPG with relative ease. How could the Boston Celtics ever get a chance to acquire an All-Star like Bradley Beal? By failing in this year’s championship push and going after the All-Star by shipping out Marcus Smart, Robert Williams, and multiple first-round picks. If Beal can join Tatum, it could be game over in the Eastern Conference.

8. Giannis Antetokounmpo And Ja Morant

Credit: Fadeaway World

When And Where They Can Play Together: Milwaukee Via Trade Request

All-Star Ja Morant could be the perfect man to start at point guard for the Milwaukee Bucks squad led by the best player in the world, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Ja is one of the best scorers in the league and also one of the best playmakers in his position. His numbers are terrific this season, and he will be the man trusted to make the decision-making for the Bucks alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. This season, Morant is averaging 27.0 PPG, 5.9 RPG, and 8.1 APG on 46.3% FG, 31.7% 3-PT FG, and 74.1% FT.

Giannis, meanwhile, is the best two-way player in the world by posting 31.3 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 5.4 APG, 0.8 SPG, and 0.8 BPG on 53.8% FG. The Greek Freak has already won an NBA title with Jrue Holiday as his primary point guard, so imagine what he can do with Ja Morant by his side. Giannis and Morant would destroy defenses together as they would be the most athletic little-big duo in NBA history, even beyond Kobe and Shaq. They won’t be as good, but certainly explosive and highlight-reel-worthy.

How could a dynamic duo of this quality ever occur? If Morant somehow requests a trade away from the Memphis Grizzlies for a chance to take a shortcut for an NBA title. This partnership is extremely unlikely to occur considering each player is the franchise player for their teams, but the only way this could happen is if Morant forces his way to Milwaukee to force one of the most dominant duos ever.

7. Nikola Jokic And Damian Lillard

Credit: Fadeaway World

When And Where They Can Play Together: Denver Via Trade Request

What could be better than a player with an all-time great basketball IQ? Two players with all-time great basketball IQs. Nikola Jokic is the best passing center we have ever seen, and he makes the game look so easy with his ability to make others around him better. The primary contender for the MVP award yet again, Nikola is literally carrying the Denver Nuggets to the best record in the Western Conference almost singlehandedly. The Serbian superstar would form an all-time great partnership with Damian Lillard because both stars are blessed with elite offensive basketball IQ.

If Lillard can get a chance to play with another all-time great player, he might win a lot more games and even have a chance to win a championship. Meanwhile, giving a player of Damian Lillard’s caliber almost guarantees the NBA title for the soon-to-be three-time MVP. Jokic never played with another All-Star, and this would be his chance to finally have a squad to boost his title chances instead of having a solid but not dominant supporting cast. Lillard is not only an elite three-point shooter, but he can create his own offense and lead a championship team in scoring as long as he has help in other areas.

Jokic and Lillard would be impossible to prepare for because the Serbian cannot be stopped when he controls the pace of the game, while Dame cannot be left alone from the perimeter. How could the best little-big partnership since Kobe and Shaq get formed? If Lillard requests a trade from Portland, he finally gets a chance to win a championship. Both Jokic and Lillard are championship-quality cornerstones, and combining their talents could finally give each other player an All-Star to go for championships.

6. LeBron James And Stephen Curry

Credit: Fadeaway World

When And Where They Can Play Together: Golden State Via Free Agency

LeBron James and Stephen Curry would be the scariest offensive duo in the NBA in the half-court. James is the greatest playmaker in the NBA in terms of basketball IQ, and he always excels alongside sharpshooters, as seen in the 2012 and 2013 seasons alongside Mike Miller, Shane Battier, Mario Chalmers, Ray Allen, and Chris Bosh. James also won in 2016 alongside Kevin Love, Kyrie Irving, and J.R. Smith. In 2020, James had Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Danny Green, Kyle Kuzma, and Anthony Davis, who all space the floor.

When it comes to LeBron James, the more shooting, the better. What if he had the greatest shooter ever by his side? The King recently mentioned that Stephen Curry would be the player he would love most to play with, and there is no secret why. Steph is not only the greatest shooter in NBA history but the most spectacular point guard in the league. The point guard can create his own offense from anywhere on the court, and that makes him the best possible partner for LeBron James.

With LeBron leading the offense, Curry can be the recipient of open looks, and that would spell the end of the competition if that happened. The only way this could happen is if the Warriors somehow draft Bronny James, and that would mean The King joins them in free agency on any deal possible. LeBron, Steph, Bronny, and whatever pieces the Warriors have, including Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, would decimate the NBA.

5. Luka Doncic And Anthony Davis

Credit: Fadeaway World

When And Where They Can Play Together: Dallas Via Free Agency

Luka Doncic becoming a free agent is in the minds of every NBA fan, although it is far in the future until 2026, and the player has a player option in 2027. The Slovenian superstar is one of the best offensive players in the NBA right now, as he is posting close to a triple-double by averaging 33.1 PPG, 8.8 RPG, and 8.1 APG on 50.4% FG, 35.0% 3-PT FG, and 73.2% FT. Doncic is doing this without a true star alongside him until Kyrie Irving recently joined him 5 games ago.

Again, as great as Kyrie is, Luka would be better off playing alongside a dominant big man who can space the floor and defend at a hellacious level. A healthy and motivated Anthony Davis is a scary figure inside the post, and a partnership with Luka would form a younger version of LeBron and Davis. James and Davis are arguably the best partnership in the league, even if the former is past his prime and currently dealing with health issues . No doubt, Doncic would be a dominant star alongside Davis.

LeBron James will likely become a free agent in 2024, especially since The King will go wherever his son Bronny James goes. LeBron will sign with any team that Bronny gets drafted to, and Davis would be smart to reject his player option and sign with the Dallas Mavericks. Luka and Davis would be one heck of a duo, especially if Kyrie Irving stays. In terms of skill and size at their positions, Luka and Davis would decimate defenses with their offense. The only way for the Mavericks to truly compete for championships would be to add a star player alongside Luka and start climbing the rankings in the Western Conference.

4. Joel Embiid And Damian Lillard

Credit: Fadeaway World

When And Where They Can Play Together: Philadelphia or Portland Via Trade Requests

Damian Lillard is an absolute superstar and one of the best scoring point guards in NBA history. Lillard is averaging 32.3 PPG this season while draining 38.1% of his three-pointers. In terms of deep range and clutch shooting, Lillard is probably the best in the NBA. Philadelphia has Joel Embiid to go to in the clutch, but it is often difficult for a center to handle the ball and create his own offense when his team needs it most.

That is why Shaquille O'Neal often deferred to Kobe Bryant in crunch time despite being a 3-time Finals MVP. Embiid can certainly defer to Damian Lillard in the same manner that the legendary Lakers duo did in the past. Lillard can create his own offense any time he wants and has no problem taking all the responsibility if he misses or makes shots. In many ways, Lillard is the perfect partner for Joel Embiid. Joel has become a top-5 player in the world and is constantly double-teamed, leading to open spaces for Lillard to attack the rim or nail outside shots.

How could a dream scenario involving Embiid and Lillard together possibly work out? If the Philadelphia 76ers fail in the playoffs, which is quite likely, Joel could force his way out of Philly, especially if James Harden returns to Houston. Portland could gut their team for Embiid because a duo with Lillard would be game over. Otherwise, the 76ers could make room for Lillard by letting Tyrese Maxey, young players, and picks to acquire Lillard, who could want out of Portland once and for all.

3. LeBron James And Kyrie Irving

Credit: Fadeaway World

When And Where They Can Play Together: Los Angeles Via Free Agency

Obviously, Kyrie Irving had a ton of success alongside LeBron James in Cleveland. When Irving was younger and perfectly suited for a sidekick role, LeBron James had the confidence to take over games, knowing he had a Hall of Fame guard by his side to back him up. Together, they created history in Cleveland. James had one of the most clutch players in the league by his side, and Kyrie often came through in the clutch for his team.

An elite shooter and shot-creator, Kyrie would be one of the best possible teammates for LeBron James at this moment in time. Irving can lead the team in scoring at this stage, and James already has chemistry with him as a championship teammate. LeBron managed to win a championship, most recently in 2020, alongside Anthony Davis and without another star guard. The King can compete for a championship with Kyrie Irving by his side, as the guard would take Los Angeles to another level in the Western Conference.

A reunion with Kyrie is extremely unlikely, considering their break-up was not the greatest, but it would absolutely work if it happened. The most likely way of this happening would be if Kyrie joined the Lakers in free agency in 2023 after his contract expires with the Dallas Mavericks. Irving has made it clear that he is not going to think about his future, and considering how Kyrie moves off the court, it won’t be surprising if the point guard turns his back on Dallas and re-joins LeBron in Los Angeles. The chance for this to happen is in 2023 because if Kyrie does not move to pair with LeBron, a reunion might never happen again.

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo And Jayson Tatum

Credit: Fadeaway World

When And Where They Can Play Together: Boston Via Free Agency

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the world, especially since the 2021 season when he won the NBA championship and Finals MVP after going back-to-back in MVP trophies and winning Defensive Player of the Year. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum is a 30+ PPG scorer who has improved his all-around game tremendously well in terms of rebounding, defense, and playmaking. What could be more unrealistic and unfair than if Giannis and Tatum combine forces to form, by far, the greatest duo in the NBA? Giannis and Tatum would literally take the best player from the two best teams in the East and book their trip to the Finals every year.

Giannis is not a shooter, but Tatum is a terrific floor-spacer. Antetokounmpo is a 7-foot giant who can dominate inside and also push the pace to create for others, and Tatum can play off the ball. Even if Tatum is on the ball, he is capable of scoring for himself or lobbing it to Giannis on every possession. Tatum has made the Finals with Al Horford as his primary big man, so imagine what he could do with Antetokounmpo. Giannis also won the 2021 Finals with Khris Middleton as his best teammate, so imagine the damage he could bring alongside Tatum.

Sorry Celtics fans, but this could be the most improbable duo that can occur in the NBA. This is very unrealistic that this will ever happen, but when we consider the Celtics are one of the greatest franchises, anything is possible when it comes to free agency. Giannis’ contract expires in 2025, as the player has a player option in 2026 worth over $50 million. Giannis could reject his player option and opt to join the Celtics, one of the most iconic sports franchises ever. Perhaps Giannis’ comments about being unsure of staying in Milwaukee forever could raise some eyebrows.

1. Nikola Jokic And Luka Doncic

Credit: Fadeaway World

When And Where They Can Play Together: Denver Via Free Agency

Serbian superstar Nikola Jokic would form an all-time great partnership with Luka Doncic because both stars are prominent and powerful figures with unselfish basketball abilities. Beyond their abilities matching up, they look extremely similar in terms of being unimpressive physically and yet extremely strong and talented. Of course, because of the way they play the game and even their appearances, they are often closely linked. While Doncic has already arrived as a top-5 player, he will likely be taking the next step to actually win an MVP award very soon while Nikola is already a two-time league MVP and one of the most unstoppable centers in recent memory.

Both players have Hall of Fame talent and will be franchise players for the rest of their careers, and could be the best duo in the NBA by a vast margin. Luka led his team to the Western Conference Finals last year when no one expected Dallas to do anything and was even the best player on one of the best offenses in the league. Meanwhile, Jokic has won back-to-back MVPs and could be in the mix for his third straight. Together, it would be unfair for anyone to compete with them. Jokic and Doncic can each pass, post-triple-doubles, score, and use their size to impact the game. How could this dynamic duo ever form?

It is known that Luka Doncic is a free agent in 2025, and has a player option worth over $50 million in 2026. Luka can reject his player option and opt to join forces with the best European player in the NBA in Nikola Jokic. Doncic and Jokic can decimate defenses together, and actually be the players to beat by kickstarting a European overthrow in the NBA. While Shaq and Kobe are the best duo in terms of center and guard positions, Jokic and Doncic can bring an entirely different dynamic with far less athleticism and more playmaking ability along with unselfishness. Jokic and Doncic is a match made in heaven, and it is up to Doncic to plan from now if he wants to bring a championship to Denver alongside the Serbian superstar who will soon be a three-time MVP.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Next