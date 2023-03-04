Open in App
JJ Redick Takes A Shot At Kendrick Perkins Over Nikola Jokic Debate: "I Am Exhausted By The Bullsh*t"

By Aaron Abhishek,

5 days ago

JJ Redick's comment comes on the back of his back-and-forth with Perkins on 'First Take'.

JJ Redick has had enough of all the criticism surrounding Nikola Jokic. He took a shot at Kendrick Perkins after the Denver Nuggets star's triple-double outing against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Taking to Twitter, Redick said: "I want to make a snarky comment about Jokic’s triple-double and Nuggets win tonight but I’m not gonna do it. I am exhausted by the bullshit. Just enjoy greatness (whether that’s Jokic, Giannis, Dame etc). I am just gonna enjoy being a fan of basketball."

Redick's comment comes on the back of his back-and-forth with Perkins on 'First Take'. The latter didn't let it go even after as he tagged Redick on Twitter and called him out for insisting that Jokic doesn't care about individual stats, while also making his case for Joel Embiid to be the most deserving MVP candidate.

Redick, a former Philadelphia 76ers star has been vocal about defending Jokic from all the flak he's generated in recent times. Speaking on his ' The Old Man and The Three ' podcast, he slammed critics for missing out on the Serbian's ability to make everyone around him better.

"It's as if to say that if you watch another player, it's clear they're more valuable, it's clear they're better, "Redick said. "My question to people who would say that is what the f**k are you watching?"

Jokic has been the architect behind Denver's successful run this year, and his dominant performances have made him one of the frontrunners for MVP this season.

Kendrick Perkins Had A Wild Theory Behind Nikola Jokic's MVP Win

In what comes as a rather eye-raising theory, Perkins made a bold statement about why Nikola Jokic was one of the names doing the rounds for MVP.

Perkins shared his thoughts on 'First Take' saying, "There are only three guys who won the MVP who wasn't top 10 in scoring: Steve Nash, Jokic, and Dirk Nowitzki. Now, what do those guys have in common? I'll let it sit there and marinate, you think about it."

Jokic won the MVP last season despite the Nuggets being the sixth seed and is well on his way to winning his third on the trot. The proof is in the pudding as the center is averaging 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 10.0 assists this season.

He has been clinical so far this season, and that had Redick back him for MVP, although there are segments of fans that say otherwise.

All said, Nuggets fans are perhaps the happiest given how their season's panned out thus far. An MVP for Jokic would be icing on the cake if they clinch the silverware.

