Open in App
Lima, OH
See more from this location?
The Lima News

Wendel elected president of Lima Building and Construction Trades

By Dean Brown,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05wH9H_0l7eupP100

LIMA — Brad Wendel has been elected president of the Lima Building and Construction Trades Council.

Currently the business manager of UA Local 776 Plumbers and Pipefitters, Brad will continue his duties there as well.

“I am excited to be elected president of the Lima Building Trades,” says Brad in a news release, “and look forward to promoting the skilled trades to local business owners and contractors as the most productive, professional and safe workforce in western Ohio.”

The Lima Building Trades represents more than 2,500 skilled trades people in 15 unions.

Wendel replaces Rick Perdue, who is retiring later this year.

Reach Dean Brown at 567-242-0409

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Lima to vote on electric aggregation
Lima, OH2 days ago
Another Norfolk Southern train derails in Ohio
Springfield, OH2 days ago
Ohio soldier accounted for from North Korea, DPAA announces
Dupont, OH2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
LACRPC selects new executive director
Lima, OH14 hours ago
Logoplaste doubles in expansion
Lima, OH1 day ago
Logoplaste Lima plans to expand warehouse and add jobs
Lima, OH1 day ago
Lima welcomes four new firefighters
Lima, OH14 hours ago
Lima/Allen County ranked number three nationally in development
Lima, OH1 day ago
Beef Quality Assurance certification program available at fairgrounds
Lima, OH1 day ago
Lima's Income Tax Department will be closed on March 7th
Lima, OH2 days ago
Findlay ranked #1 micropolitan community in the nation
Findlay, OH3 days ago
Social media workshop at ONU spotlights Disney
Ada, OH1 day ago
3CDC unveils plans for Findlay Community Center
Findlay, OH1 day ago
Van Wert church preschool offers open house
Van Wert, OH2 days ago
Artist reception, exhibit opening set for Friday in Wapakoneta
Wapakoneta, OH1 day ago
Farmer Family Gallery at OSU-Lima welcomes Pestana exhibit
Lima, OH1 day ago
Crowd packs gym to hear building project details
Maria Stein, OH2 days ago
WFMJ sports reporter/anchor to leave station
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
LPD reminds community to be safe for St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Lima, OH15 hours ago
Lima Municipal Court records, Feb. 23-March 1
Lima, OH6 days ago
Police calls
Lima, OH2 days ago
Lima Schools report improvement
Lima, OH2 days ago
New spa opens in restored Wapak building
Wapakoneta, OH15 hours ago
Spencerville schools superintendent submits resignation
Spencerville, OH5 days ago
Lima Fire Department battles a structure fire on Brice Avenue
Lima, OH15 hours ago
Notice about today’s printed newspaper
Lima, OH5 days ago
Former Spencerville mayor denied bond reduction for pandering charge
Spencerville, OH5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy