Wendel elected president of Lima Building and Construction Trades

LIMA — Brad Wendel has been elected president of the Lima Building and Construction Trades Council.

Currently the business manager of UA Local 776 Plumbers and Pipefitters, Brad will continue his duties there as well.

“I am excited to be elected president of the Lima Building Trades,” says Brad in a news release, “and look forward to promoting the skilled trades to local business owners and contractors as the most productive, professional and safe workforce in western Ohio.”

The Lima Building Trades represents more than 2,500 skilled trades people in 15 unions.

Wendel replaces Rick Perdue, who is retiring later this year.

