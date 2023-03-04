Open in App
Charlotte, NC
FadeawayWorld.net

Watch: Michael Jordan Tried To Fist Bump Hornets Rookie Mark Williams But Got Ignored

By Divij Kulkarni,

5 days ago

Michael Jordan was caught on video trying to give Hornets rookie Mark Williams a fist bump but he funnily got ignored initially.

Michael Jordan is who every player in the NBA following the 90s has likely wanted to be. The GOAT for a reason, Jordan is still one of the world's most popular men, especially among basketball fans and players.

Stars like Jayson Tatum have lost their bearings after meeting Michael Jordan for the first time. But Charlotte Hornets ' rookie Mark Williams had no such issues, hilariously ignoring a fist bump from the GOAT and the owners of his team, albeit by accident.

Michael Jordan was present at the Charlotte Hornets game on Friday night, although it's hard to say that he had a good time. The Hornets lost against the struggling Magic as MJ watched on from the sidelines, looking quite dejected at times .

And he reacted in an obvious manner to being ignored, although it didn't seem to be intentional from the rookie, who went and dapped MJ up after. In any case, it was enough for fans to give some hilarious reactions.

NBA Fans Had Some Hilarious Reactions To The Video Of Michael Jordan's Fist Bump Being Missed

There is arguably no NBA player in history that has been given more love than Michael Jordan. But love and hate are two sides of the same coin, and with the adulation comes the trolling. His pictures from the game already went viral, but fans also had some funny reactions to this particular clip on Reddit .

The trade deadline is at an end, but one fan captured the thought Michael Jordan probably had at that moment: "10 seconds from being traded."

Some Michael Jordan memes have become classics, as predictable as rain. One fan obliged, commenting saying, "He’s going to take that personally."

And one fan noticed the body language of another Hornets player watching the exchange: "The way PJ was looking at him like the older brother looking at the younger brother who messed up big time."

Considering how desperate many people would be to shake Michael Jordan's hand, this fan's comment makes too much sense: "This moment is going to keep him up at night 5 years later."

Michael Jordan's work ethic caught a stray too: "MJ going to train so hard in the summer to surpass everyone with the most fist bumps by a former NBA player-turned-owner; another accolade for the record books."

Ultimately this isn't a very big deal, the moment was small enough. But Michael Jordan's larger-than-life personality and his competitive spirit make him an easy target for some quick jokes. The one thing that cannot be doubted though, is that Mark Williams likely wishes he could have that moment back.

