Disney Cast Member Reenacts Hilarious Roller Coaster Mix-Up with Customer

As a Disney cast member, you have to be prepared to work with guests of all kinds. Some are cool, some are crazy, some are crabby... and some are just on an entirely different plane than everybody else.

Disney World cast member @maddieb1998 has had to field all sorts of weird and wild questions from visitors. However, it's her reenactment of one guest's confusing question about the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster that made us literally laugh out loud!

LOL! OK, this one got to us. Maybe it's because there's a small part of us that can relate. Like sure, most of us figure out that the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster's outdoor track is decorative a few seconds after walking up to the ride... but we're willing to bet most of you have at least taken a second look before going in- just to be sure.

Don't deny it- even other guests were willing to own up to it in the comments. "Also as a child I honestly thought the strings were the track too hahaha," confessed @dannyphantomg. "To be fair my first time at Disney was as an adult and I thought the same thing," laughed @a_marie617.

This is also why you want to listen to the cast members as a visitor. No matter how much of a hardcore Disney nerd you are, unless you've worked at the parks before, the cast members are simply just going to know more than you. Instead of trusting that Maddie knew what she was talking about, these guests just cheated themselves out of a fun ride! Oh well, their loss... and shorter lines for everyone else!

Commenters were largely sympathetic towards Maddie for the weird nonsense she fields every day. "I wanna know how people think the coaster leads to that and keeps going; it’s a dead end," reasoned @katchrksoftball. "It’s amazing how much energy guests spend trying to convince cast they know better," sympathized @kenziesadventurebook. "I swear if I was a cast member, I'd be attempting to slap sense into everyone," said @smalltaco21. Hey, it ain't a job for everyone!

Don't be like these overconfident guests! The cast members working the rides will definitely know if the ride is closed down, especially for a big one like the Rock 'n' Roller Coaster, so trust their word. Otherwise, you'll never end up getting those backstage passes!

