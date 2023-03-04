Lesser-Known Cake Cutting Hack Is Truly a Game-Changer

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

This clever hack may give you a good reason to bake today. TikTok content creator @ sidneyraz shows us the proper way to slice a cake. We did not know we had been doing it wrong all these years.

If you slice it this way, you won't have any crumbs!

Who knew? According to this viral video, we've been doing it all wrong too. He tells us to avoid getting crumbs in each piece, instead of cutting from the top down; cut from the side inward. That's a pretty neat trick, and he shows us that it really works. We're not sure if we could achieve even slices by doing it this way, and we'd probably end up with a lopsided cake. But if you're ever looking to get a flawless portion, at least you know how to do it now.

This trick did not impress the audience. Viewer @hey_now2008 commented, “No. Not in any world is that right. It's the same thing, just slower because it's an awkward movement.” That may be true and it is a very odd motion. Viewer @Mild_weirdness said, “I used to work in a bakery, heat a sharp knife in hot water, and rinse in between slices to get perfect cuts.” We like that idea better. Viewer @Sockmonkeyfetish commented, “Or...eat the whole cake, then you don't have to worry about it, lol.” Ha! We like the way you think.

If we're ever trying to present someone with a perfect slice, we may give this a try. But until then, we'll just enjoy eating ours with a few crumbs on the side.