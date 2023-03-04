Open in App
Summerville, SC
See more from this location?
Whiskey Riff

Doordash Driver Surrounded By Goats While Making Delivery In South Carolina: “Excuse Me Little Guys”

By Andrew Mies,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xbt0Q_0l7eu0uZ00

I have to imagine being a delivery driver isn’t the worst job in the world.

You get to drive around, check out new restaurants, listen to your music or podcasts (maybe even Whiskey Riff Raff ), and in general the worst thing is finding the front door you’re supposed to drop the food off at.

But sometimes, when making deliveries out in the country, a few different obstacles pop up.

Take this driver in Summerville, South Carolina, who’s delivery got interrupted by a bunch of curious little goats.

It was all caught on a doorbell camera. First, they block his path to the door. Then, one jumps on the table where he sets the bag of food, both blocking his placement picture and trying to get a bite, while the others continue to meander around his feet.

The video ends with the guy just accepting that there will be a tiny goat in the picture, more than likely exactly what I would have done in that situation.

According to the video description, the goats don’t typically run around the property, but had escaped from their pen.

Even though they may be annoying at time, I just really, really want to have some goats…

Seems like a good way to keep things interesting.

The post Doordash Driver Surrounded By Goats While Making Delivery In South Carolina: “Excuse Me Little Guys” first appeared on Whiskey Riff .
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Carolina State newsLocal South Carolina State
The Forgotten South Carolina Island that Is Thought To Be "Haunted"
Townville, SC10 days ago
The Largest Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
Belton, SC25 days ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wife of Missing South Carolina Man Calls for Donations to Stop Amid Distressing Rumors
Myrtle Beach, SC25 days ago
Sports World Saddened By The Tiger Woods, Girlfriend News
New York City, NY21 hours ago
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD1 day ago
Friendly Ghost: white dog adopted by coyotes gets help from rescue group
Henderson, NV28 days ago
Clarence Thomas Breaks With Supreme Court Over Atheists' Lawsuit
Ocala, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy