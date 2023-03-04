Open in App
Greenburgh, NY
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

Suspect Uses Garage Door Opener In Unlocked Car To Break Into Westchester Home: Police

By Ben Crnic,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SbhXl_0l7esEOk00

Police are searching for a suspect who was able to use a garage door opener in an unlocked car to break into a residence in Westchester.

The incident happened on Friday, March 3, around 6 a.m., when police in Greenburgh received a report of an attempted theft of a vehicle that had been parked in the driveway of the Cotswold section of the town, according to Greenburgh Police.

Police determined that the suspect was able to get into the unlocked vehicle and remove the garage door opener inside. He then used it to get into the residence, where he was confronted by the resident inside.

The man then left the residence in an unknown direction, police said.

The department is still working to find the suspect. In the meantime, officers are also reminding residents in Westchester to lock their vehicles overnight, as the county has seen a "significant increase" in motor vehicle thefts and break-ins, police said.

Any witnesses or anyone with information regarding the break-in is asked to call Greenburgh Police at 914-989-1726.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Westchester County, NY newsLocal Westchester County, NY
Man Hits Former Coworker With Baton, Then Leads Cops On Chase In Eastchester: Police
Eastchester, NY1 day ago
Duo Face Charges After Shooting Incident In Northern Westchester
Peekskill, NY1 day ago
Hastings-On-Hudson Man Illegally Had 'Arsenal' Of Weapons, Magazines Without Permit: DA
Hastings-on-hudson, NY20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Drunk Driver Tries To Leave Parking Lot, Hits Curb Instead In Yorktown: Police
Yorktown, NY19 hours ago
JEWELRY HEIST: Second-Story Man With Ladder, Lookout Breaks Window At Hartgers In Wyckoff
Wyckoff, NJ16 hours ago
'Persons Of Interest' Sought In Bridgeport Delivery Driver Murder
Bridgeport, CT15 hours ago
Man Pushed 73-Year-Old Down Stairs, Beat Her With Candle Holder At New Hyde Park Home: Police
New Hyde Park, NY15 hours ago
Hudson Valley Man Attempts To Carjack Vehicle, Attacks Woman, Police Say
Nanuet, NY21 hours ago
Bergen Drug Detectives Nab Albany Driver Near GWB After Stolen Car Chase
Fort Lee, NJ19 hours ago
Man Attacks, Injures Police Medic On Long Island, Cops Say
East Meadow, NY23 hours ago
Deadly Crash Update: Driver Who Fled 7-Vehicle Wreck In Holbrook Caught, Police Say
Holbrook, NY16 hours ago
Hit-Run: Police Asking For Help Identifying Vehicle Involved In Bridgeport Incident
Bridgeport, CT16 hours ago
Former School Employee Exposed Himself To Woman In Yonkers, Police Say
Yonkers, NY19 hours ago
Scooter Escapee Wanted For Breaking, Entering In Roxbury: Police
Boston, MA20 hours ago
18-Year-Old Nabbed After Armed Robbery Of Wappinger Gas Station
Poughkeepsie, NY1 day ago
GOTCHA! Detectives Nab Homeless 'Escapee' Who Fled Paterson Police HQ After Minor Drug Bust
Paterson, NJ20 hours ago
Missing Delco Man May Be In Danger, Police Warn
Chester, PA18 hours ago
ID Released For 17-Year-Old Accused Of Gunning Down Delivery Driver In Bridgeport
Bridgeport, CT1 day ago
SEE ANYTHING? Hit-Run Near Meadowlands Sends Driver To Hospital
East Rutherford, NJ16 hours ago
Poughkeepsie Man Pleads Guilty To Murder, DA Says
Poughkeepsie, NY18 hours ago
Boonton Police Captain Stole Personnel, IA Files From HQ, Stashed Them At Shore, In Edison: AG
Boonton, NJ18 hours ago
Tips Sought After Burglar Steals $2K From Westbury Restaurant
Westbury, NY33 minutes ago
Bodies Found In Morris County Home Prompts Death Investigation
Roxbury Township, NJ21 hours ago
Man Wanted For Killing Wife, Injuring Son in Waterbury Commits Suicide, Police Say
Waterbury, CT16 hours ago
Biker Gang Member Ordered 'Hit' On Victim From Bucks Jail, State Police Say
Bensalem Township, PA1 day ago
Double Shooting: 1 Killed, 1 Injured In Waterbury
Waterbury, CT1 day ago
Knife-Wielding Man Charged With Kidnapping, Threatening Fort Lee High-Rise Employee: Police
Fort Lee, NJ14 hours ago
Road Rage: Man Points Loaded Gun At Driver Outside Target Store In Trumbull, Police Say
Trumbull, CT2 days ago
'Bad catastrophe.' Victims say they lost everything in Yonkers fire
Yonkers, NY19 hours ago
Police In Northern Westchester Investigating Missing Persons Case
Bedford, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy