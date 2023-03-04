Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
Fire at Indy Apartment Complex, Multiple People Injured

By Jaden Arnold,

4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A fire broke out in a first-floor unit at the Arlington Green Apartments in Indianapolis early Saturday morning, resulting in the death of a dog and injuries to several residents. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the incident occurred at around 2:30 a.m. near East 21st Street and North Arlington Avenue.

Multiple residents reportedly jumped out of third-story windows to escape the blaze, prompting numerous reports to the authorities. Firefighters rushed to the scene and managed to extinguish the fire within 15 minutes.

Source: Photo Courtesy of the Indianapolis Fire Department

At least five residents were rescued by fire crews, while several others were able to evacuate the building on foot. Sadly, a dog was found injured in a second-floor apartment and later succumbed to its injuries.

A total of 10 people, including nine adults and one child, received medical attention at the scene, with six adults transported to Eskenazi hospital for minor injuries. Two of the transported individuals had reportedly jumped from the third floor to escape the flames.

While one apartment unit was directly affected by the fire, several others sustained smoke damage. It remains unclear how many residents were displaced by the incident.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire, with no details released yet.

