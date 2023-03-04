Open in App
New York City, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees ace reveals his thoughts on pitch clock

By Dan Benton,

4 days ago
Feb 14, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) throws during a spring training workout at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

In an effort to speed up the game, Major League Baseball introduced the pitch clock for spring training and the early results have been mixed. Some players and coaches like it, while others do not. But count New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole as one who does appreciate it.

On Friday, Cole took the mound for the first time this spring and for the first time with the pitch clock ticking. His biggest takeaway? It helps get him home faster.

Gerrit Cole. Family man.

Not only will the pitch clock get Cole home faster, but it will also likely benefit him in other ways. He has a long history of getting into his own head after giving up big hits, home runs, or simply not receiving a call he agrees with. Needless to say, the pitch clock will help to speed up his thinking and have him immediately return focus to the batter. It’s a win-win for Cole.

Of course, we’ll see how well Cole reacts when he runs out of time or is called for a balk. He may not speak so highly of the pitch clock after that happens.

