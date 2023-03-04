NFL Free Agency: Giants offer QB Daniel Jones contract between $35 and $39 million

Open in App
We’re about to enter uncharted waters when it comes to quarterback free agency. Typically, when teams find *their guy* they do everything in their power to lock them up long term. However, given the sudden rapid mobility among even franchise quarterbacks, there is a shift in the league currently.

There are plenty of quarterbacks, both elite and one tier lower, who are looking for new contracts. This group includes Lamar Jackson, Derek Carr, Geno Smith, and New York Giants signal caller Daniel Jones.

Jones, who was on the verge of being considered an outright bust, had a solid year with Big Blue. The Giants won a playoff game over the 13-win Vikings before being snuffed out by the eventual NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles. Now Jones is looking for a new extension to keep him in the Big Apple.

According to Albert Breer of the MMQB, the Giants have offered Jones a contract in the $35 to $39 million dollar a year range. Breer indicates Jones’ deal might be the furthest along at coming to fruition than other quarterbacks.

This of course would directly impact the Seattle Seahawks and their negotiations with Geno Smith. Despite generally positive, yet quick, remarks from both Smith and the Seahawks, a deal keeping him in the Emerald City has yet to materialize.

It might be behoove of Seattle to find an agreeable number for Smith before other free agent quarterback dominoes start to fall.\

