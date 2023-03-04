Open in App
Bryan Bresee: Trevor Lawrence has 'eyes in the back of his head'

By Adam Stites,

5 days ago
Defensive lineman Bryan Bresee faced a lot of players during his time at Clemson, but none gave him a headache quite like his former teammate Trevor Lawrence.

On Tuesday, Bresee was asked on PFT Live which players — whether on his own team or another — presented the biggest challenge for him.

“Not an o-lineman, but Trevor Lawrence in practice was tough to play against,” Bresee said. “Yeah, it’s like he had eyes in the back of his head. So he was tough.”

Bresee, 21, was also asked about his former collegiate quarterback by Florida Times-Union reporter Demetrius Harvey, and he had more good things to say about Lawrence.

“Trevor’s a great, great leader, was a great guy to have in the locker room and then obviously a phenomenal player,” Bresee said Wednesday. “I think all of us who played with him and had been around him expected him to do as well as he’s doing. So no surprise, no surprise there with him. He’s a great leader and a great player.”

Bresee, who has appeared as the Jaguars’ selection in a few mock drafts, later said it’d be great to reunite with Lawrence on the Jacksonville roster.

In three seasons at Clemson (one of which ended early with an ACL tear), Bresee recorded 15 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

