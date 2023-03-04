Bryan Bresee: Trevor Lawrence has 'eyes in the back of his head'

“Trevor’s a great, great leader, was a great guy to have in the locker room and then obviously a phenomenal player,” Bresee said Wednesday. “I think all of us who played with him and had been around him expected him to do as well as he’s doing. So no surprise, no surprise there with him. He’s a great leader and a great player.”
Bresee, who has appeared as the Jaguars’ selection in a few mock drafts, later said it’d be great to reunite with Lawrence on the Jacksonville roster.
In three seasons at Clemson (one of which ended early with an ACL tear), Bresee recorded 15 tackles for loss and nine sacks.
