Champaign, IL
WCIA

Illini at the NFL Combine 2023

By Bret Beherns,

4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WCIA) — Four former Illinois football players are the NFL Combine this week. Hear from Devon Witherspoon, Chase and Sydney Brown and Quan Martin, with everything they said at the podium during their time in Indianapolis. Plus former Sacred Heart-Griffin standout Nick Broeker is representing the Cyclones and Ole Miss after an All-American season with the Rebels.

