NEW MEDICAL REPORT: Biden Had Cancer Treatment — ‘All Cancerous Tissue Was Successfully Removed’

Al Drago/Pool/Sipa USA Sipa via AP Images

A new report from White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor shows that President Joe Biden was treated for skin cancer, and “All cancerous tissue was successfully removed.”

Two weeks ago, Biden completed his annual physical, with positive results: He’s a “healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency,” according to O’Connor’s report.

That report also noted “One small lesion on the President’s chest was excised today and sent for traditional biopsy. Results are pending.”

On Friday, O’Connor sent an update to the White House detailing those results, which showed the lesion was cancerous, but that the president was treated preemptively and is in the clear:

MEMORANDUM FOR: KARINE JEAN-PIERRE ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY FROM: KEVIN C. O’CONNOR, D.O., FAAFP PHYSICIAN TO THE PRESIDENT SUBJECT: President Biden’s 16 February 2023 Dermatologic Procedure 1. On 16 February, at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the President had a skin lesion removed from his chest as part of his comprehensive health assessment. This tissue was sent for traditional biopsy. 2. As expected, the biopsy confirmed that the small lesion was basal cell carcinoma. All cancerous tissue was successfully removed. The area around the biopsy site was treated presumptively with electrodessication and curettage at the time of biopsy. No further treatment is required. 3. Basal cell carcinoma lesions do not tend to “spread” or metastasize, as some more serious skin cancers such as melanoma or squamous cell carcinoma are known to do. They do, however, have the potential to increase in size, resulting in a more significant issue as well as increased challenges for surgical removal. 4. The site of the biopsy has healed nicely and the President will continue dermatologic surveillance as part of his ongoing comprehensive healthcare.

The full letter can be viewed here courtesy of The White House.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com