Every single Aubrey Plaza movie, ranked by critics

Aubrey Plaza, who gained fame from her "Parks and Recreation" role , has been in over 30 films.

Critics loved movies like "Emily the Criminal" (2022) and "Safety Not Guaranteed" (2012).

Some of her lowest-rated films include "Dirty Grandpa" (2016) and "Playing It Cool" (2014).

Aubrey Plaza as Jeanine Breemer in "Someday This Pain Will Be Useful to You." 01 Distribution

She was Jeanine in "Someday This Pain Will Be Useful to You" (2011).

Rotten Tomatoes score : 9%

Summary : Lonely teenager James Sveck (Toby Regbo) tries to navigate early adulthood with an open heart. In the drama, Plaza had a minor role as Jeanine Breemer.

Though critics thought the cast tried to elevate the material, the indie film received poor reviews.

"The actors work overtime to make this would-be sensitive study of troubled youth work, but are undone by the windy triteness of the script," David Noh wrote in a review for Film Journal International .

Aubrey Plaza as Lenore in "Dirty Grandpa." Lionsgate Films

In "Dirty Grandpa" (2016), Plaza played Lenore.

Rotten Tomatoes score : 10%

Summary : A recently widowed grandfather (Robert De Niro) tricks his corporate lawyer grandson, Jason Kelly ( Zac Efron ), into going to Florida for a wild spring break. Plaza played Lenore, a friend of Shadia's (Zoey Deutch).

The comedy was panned across the board, but several critics pointed to Plaza's performance as a highlight of the film.

"There is one saving grace in Aubrey Plaza, of 'Parks and Recreation' fame, who plays an incorrigible flirt," Alison Rowat wrote for The Herald . "Otherwise, cold showers all round."

Aubrey Plaza as Mallory in "Playing It Cool." Vertical Entertainment

She appeared as Mallory in "Playing It Cool" (2014).

Rotten Tomatoes score : 14%

Summary : In "Playing It Cool," Los Angeles screenwriter Me ( Chris Evans ) meets Elle (Michelle Monaghan) and falls in love for the first time. Plaza appeared as Me's friend, Mallory.

Critics agreed that the film lacked substance despite posturing as a subversive romantic comedy.

"There's nothing clever or subversive about 'Playing It Cool,' which makes the film's overt self-satisfaction exponentially more infuriating," Charles Bramesco wrote in a review for The Dissolve .

Aubrey Plaza as Marnie in "A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III." A24

In "A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III" (2012), she played Marnie.

Rotten Tomatoes score : 16%

Summary : When the girl of his dreams walks out on him, graphic designer Charles Swan III (Charlie Sheen) slips from one fever dream to the next as his heart reels from the breakup. Plaza played Marnie in the comedic drama.

Overall, critics were less than impressed by the fantastical film.

"The what-the-heck-was-that? novelty wears off with astonishing speed once it sinks in that none of this is going anywhere," Eric D. Snider wrote for About.com .

A scene from "Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever." Lifetime

She voiced Grumpy Cat in "Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever" (2014).

Rotten Tomatoes score : 27%

Summary : When a little girl named Crystal (Megan Charpentier) visits a pet store and hears Grumpy Cat (voiced by Plaza) speak, the two become fast friends and holiday hijinks ensue.

Critics were charmed by Plaza's central performance but felt the film lacked the magic of a lasting Christmas favorite.

HitFix critic Alan Sepinwall wrote the film had some funny lines "but is mostly trying to do what it can within the limitations of its budget, its network, and its leading feline ."

Shia LaBeouf as Charlie Countryman and Aubrey Plaza as Ashley in "The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman." Alchemy

She was Ashley in "The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman" (2013).

Rotten Tomatoes score : 27%

Summary : American tourist Charlie Countryman ( Shia LaBeouf ) traveling in Romania falls for the wife (Evan Rachel Wood) of a mobster (Mads Mikkelsen). Plaza had a brief role as Ashley in the crime drama.

Critics thought the film came across as more trashy than innovative.

"There's quirky, and then there's straight-up annoying," Adam Woodward wrote in a review for Little White Lies .

Aubrey Plaza as Kelly in "Addicted to Fresno." Gravitas Ventures

The actress was Kelly in "Addicted to Fresno" (2015).

Rotten Tomatoes score : 32%

Summary : After Shannon (Judy Greer) moves to Fresno to live with her sister Martha (Natasha Lyonne), both panic when they accidentally kill a hotel guest at work. Plaza played Martha's friend, Kelly, in the dark comedy.

Critics praised the ensemble cast, which also included Molly Shannon, Fred Armisen, and Kumail Nanjiani, but thought the movie itself missed the mark.

"The sisterly bond at the center winds up resonating the most, but it seems problematic when the most memorable parts of a comedy are the unfunny parts," C.J. Prince wrote for Way Too Indie .

Aubrey Plaza as Tatiana and Anna Kendrick as Alice Davis in "Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates." YouTube/20th Century Fox

Plaza was Tatiana in "Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates" (2016).

Rotten Tomatoes score : 38%

Summary : Brothers Mike (Adam DeVine) and Dave Stangle (Efron) pick seemingly sweet Alice ( Anna Kendrick ) and Tatiana (Plaza) as dates to their sister's wedding but the two girls turn out to be more than they bargained for.

The comedy divided critics but the lead actresses earned the lion's share of critical praise.

"Aubrey Plaza and Anna Kendrick truly stole the show with their bad-girl jokes and antics," Sharronda Williams wrote in a review for Pay or Wait .

Aubrey Plaza as Beth Slocum in "Life After Beth." A24

She starred as Beth in "Life After Beth" (2014).

Rotten Tomatoes score : 45%

Summary : When Zach's (Dane DeHaan) girlfriend, Beth (Plaza), dies in a tragic accident, she rises from the dead and continues to live with her parents (Molly Shannon and John C. Reilly).

Critics were split on their consensus of the film, as some felt like the zombie flick was a little underdeveloped.

"A charming cast and a few moments of inspired lunacy make it passingly worthwhile for genre fans," Richard Haridy wrote for Quickflix .

Aubrey Plaza as Sarah in "About Alex." Screen Media

In "About Alex" (2014), she played Sarah.

Rotten Tomatoes score : 45%

Summary : When Alex (Jason Ritter) attempts to die by suicide, old friends Sarah (Plaza), Kate (Jane Levy), Josh ( Max Greenfield ), and more reunite for a long weekend to repair their estranged relationships.

A strong cast and well-intentioned script weren't enough to please every critic.

"But as good as the performances are, by the end of the film the story descends into melodrama which underscores the overall unoriginality of the script," wrote critic Richard Crouse .

Aubrey Plaza as Kat in "Spin Me Round." IFC Films

She played Kat in "Spin Me Round" (2022).

Rotten Tomatoes score : 47%

Summary : Restaurant manager Amber (Alison Brie) is ecstatic when she's chosen for an all-expense paid cooking program in Italy but she soon realizes the trip is more dangerous than she thought. Plaza played an assistant, Kat.

Critics generally agreed that "Spin Me Round" had an interesting premise and a game cast but the final result was less than satisfactory.

"Alison Brie and the cast are fantastic, but the story veers unsuccessfully from light to dark to silly," Richard Roeper wrote in a review for Chicago Sun-Times .

Aubrey Plaza as Lucy Stanbridge in "Best Sellers." Screen Media

In "Best Sellers" (2021), Plaza played Lucy Stanbridge.

Rotten Tomatoes score : 53%

Summary : After inheriting her father's publishing house, Lucy Stanbridge (Plaza) butts heads with washed-up novelist Harris Shaw ( Michael Caine ) as he tries to dodge his writing deadline.

Many critics wrote thought the comedic drama was overly predictable but others saw redeeming qualities in Plaza's performance.

"Though the pairing of Caine and Plaza is a highly unlikely one, there is a definite chemistry there that has you wishing they were in a slightly better movie than this," Leigh Paatsch wrote for the Herald Sun .

Aubrey Plaza as Lulu Danger in "An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn." The Film Arcade

She was Lulu Danger in "An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn" (2018).

Rotten Tomatoes score : 53%

Summary : Waitress Lulu Danger (Plaza) gets swept up in a minor crime gone awry during the same weekend an old flame, Beverly Luff Linn (Craig Robinson), comes to town to perform.

Critics were largely split on their consensus of the off-beat comedy, though many thought it had originality.

"At nearly two hours, 'An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn' grossly overstays its welcome, but the Hail Mary ending proves it to be a rather sweet and tender story about love lost and found in the unlikeliest of places," Katie Walsh wrote in a review for the Los Angeles Times .

Aubrey Plaza as Brandy Klark in "The To Do List." Facebook/The To Do List Movie

In "The To Do List" (2013), she starred as Brandy Klark.

Rotten Tomatoes score : 56%

Summary : After graduating as valedictorian of her high school, Brandy Klark (Plaza) checks off a to-do list of sexual deeds before she leaves for college.

The humor was hit-or-miss for some critics but the comedy's cast captivated some viewers.

"The actors who serve as paramours along with the rest of the supporting cast seem designed to appeal to every comedy demographic," Susan Wloszczyna wrote for Roger Ebert .

Aubrey Plaza in "The End of Love." Variance Films

She played a fictionalized version of herself in "The End of Love" (2012).

Rotten Tomatoes score : 59%

Summary : After the death of his son's mother, struggling actor Mark (Mark Webber) reckons with how he will raise his two-year-old alone. Aubrey made a brief cameo in the film playing a fictionalized version of herself, alongside actors Michael Cera and Alia Shawkat.

The acting at the drama's center was lauded by critics, but the plot itself left something to be desired.

"Despite its flaws, however, the film is fueled by poignancy and an emotional rawness that's mostly understated and only rarely forced," David Rooney admitted in a review for the Hollywood Reporter .

Aubrey Plaza as Olivia and Brian Geraghty as Garrity in "10 Years." Anchor Bay Entertainment

Plaza was Olivia in "10 Years" (2011).

Rotten Tomatoes score : 60%

Summary : Old high school friends ( Channing Tatum , Rosario Dawson, and Chris Pratt ) reunite after a decade apart and realize that some things never change. Plaza has a minor role as Olivia.

The movie received solid marks from critics, despite a few pitfalls.

"But to hate '10 Years' is like hating the enthusiastic girl who organizes your high-school reunion — can you really be so mean when so much effort was made and a reasonably good time was had by all?" Katey Rich wrote in a review for CinemaBlend .

Aubrey Plaza as Kelly in "Mystery Team." Roadside Attractions

She played Kelly in "Mystery Team" (2009).

Rotten Tomatoes score : 60%

Summary : Jason ( Donald Glover ) teams up with his best friends to solve a crime after their neighbors Brianna (Daphne Ciccarelle) and Kelly (Plaza) lose their parents in a double homicide.

Despite middling praise from critics, "Mystery Team" proved to be an imaginative comedy that propelled Plaza and Glover into the spotlight.

"Smutty, silly, groan-worthy in many places, inexplicably hilarious in others, 'Mystery Team' is a guilty pleasure — a deeply dumb movie made by pretty smart people," Ty Burr wrote for the Boston Globe .

Aubrey Plaza as Karen Barclay in "Child's Play." Orion Pictures

In the remake of "Child's Play" (2019), she played Karen Barclay.

Rotten Tomatoes score : 63%

Summary : Karen Barclay (Plaza) gifts her 12-year-old son (Gabriel Bateman) a brand-new "Buddi" doll. However, the doll soon reveals itself as a murderous rogue toy named Chucky (voiced by Mark Hamill).

Though a few critics questioned why a remake of the 1988 original was necessary, most found it to be an entertaining thrill ride.

"The new "Child's Play" might not answer that question in a way that feels truly satisfying but, at the very least, it achieves the baseline desire of a horror reboot: it's fun, it's scary, and it doesn't trample all over a legacy," Clarisse Loughrey wrote in a review for the Independent .

Aubrey Plaza as Daisy Danby in "Funny People." Universal Pictures

She was Daisy Danby in "Funny People" (2009).

Rotten Tomatoes score : 69%

Summary : After he's diagnosed with a fatal disease, stand-up comedian George Simmons ( Adam Sandler ) befriends younger comic Ira (Seth Rogen) and reconnects with his ex, Laura (Leslie Mann). Plaza played George's friend, Daisy, in the Judd Apatow flick.

Despite some mixed reviews, many critics praised the maturity and heartfelt nature of "Funny People."

"Modestly inconsistent and a good 20 minutes too long, 'Funny People' feels like it is both a love song and a tribute to Apatow's life journey and the people in it through their joys, sorrows, quirks, and idiosyncracies," Richard Propes wrote for The Independent Critic .

A scene from "King Knight." XYZ Films

In "King Knight" (2021) she voiced a pine cone.

Rotten Tomatoes score : 73%

Summary : After receiving an invitation to his 20-year high-school reunion, Wiccan coven leader Thorn (Matthew Gray Gubler) must divulge his embarrassingly normal upbringing to his partner Willow (Angela Sarafyan). Plaza voiced a sentient pine cone in a scene where Thorn takes ayahuasca.

The irreverent comedy packed a few hit-or-miss jokes but "King Knight" was mainly hailed as a fun ride.

"Not the most ambitious feature, but the production achieves some good-natured hilarity with its limited budget, remaining strangely kind and cheery with this tale of wizardry and shame," said Blu-ray critic Brian Orndorf .

Aubrey Plaza as Depressed Debbie in "Damsels in Distress." Sony Pictures Classics

She played Depressed Debbie in "Damsels in Distress" (2011).

Rotten Tomatoes score : 75%

Summary : Lily (Lio Tipton) joins a sorority led by Violet (Greta Gerwig). Under her leadership, the girls run the campus suicide-prevention center and date men to boost their self-esteem. Plaza played college classmate Depressed Debbie.

Though it could be called a little unfocused at times, the delightfully weird comedy took a lot of critics by surprise in the best way.

In a review for The Arts Desk , Emma Dibdin called the movie a "rare, perplexing, rather joyous oddity."

Aubrey Plaza as Fernanda in "The Little Hours." Universal Pictures

Plaza starred as Fernanda in "The Little Hours" (2017).

Rotten Tomatoes score : 78%

Summary : Nuns Alessandra (Brie), Ginevra (Kate Micucci), and Fernanda (Plaza) contend with their inhibitions and desires while they study at a convent in Garfagnana, Italy in 1347.

Critics said that "The Little Hours" boasted an impressive ensemble cast.

In the Third Coast Review, critic Steve Prokopy wrote director Jeff Baena's "love of and respect for history wins the day, and his clearly game actors seal the deal."

Aubrey Plaza as Susan Weber in "Ned Rifle." Fortissimo Films

She was Susan Weber in "Ned Rifle" (2015).

Rotten Tomatoes score : 78%

Summary : In a follow-up to "Henry Fool" (1997) and "Fay Grim" (2006), this final film culminates in Ned (Liam Aiken) tracking down his father Henry (Thomas Jay Ryan) after years of unfinished business. In the drama, Plaza played Susan Weber, a woman obsessed with Henry's legacy.

Although critics cautioned that the black comedy might be a tough pill to swallow, they also encouraged indie-film lovers to seek it out.

"Consequently, anyone coming to 'Ned Rifle' cold will be bewildered," Mike D'Angelo wrote in a review for the AV Club . "But there are numerous pleasures for the initiated, from Ryan's continuing dissolute mellifluence as Henry Fool to Simon's rebirth as a terrible stand-up comic constantly monitoring the comments on his blog."

Aubrey Plaza in "The Pistol Shrimps." Seeso

She appeared in the documentary "The Pistol Shrimps" (2016).

Rotten Tomatoes score : 80%

Summary : In this scrappy sports documentary, Plaza teams up with models, actresses, and comedians to compete in a recreational Los Angeles basketball league.

Though the conception of "The Pistol Shrimps" didn't seem too ambitious, many critics adored the message of the documentary.

"Giving some long overdue and well-deserved attention to female athletes is just one of the great aspects of Brent Hodge's latest documentary, 'The Pistol Shrimps,'" Jessica Baxter wrote in a review for Hammer to Nail .

A scene from "Monsters University." Walt Disney Pictures

The actress voiced Claire Wheeler in "Monsters University" (2013).

Rotten Tomatoes score : 80%

Summary : This "Monsters, Inc." (2001) prequel follows college student Mike Wazowski (voiced by Billy Crystal) as he butts heads with classmate Sulley (voiced by John Goodman) as they study to become professional scarers. In the animated movie, Plaza voiced Greek-council president Claire Wheeler.

Critics fell in love with the Pixar feature , which expanded the universe of its beloved predecessor.

"This is the ingenuity and warmth we love in Pixar movies, and long may it remain," Kristian Lin wrote for Fort Worth Weekly .

Aubrey Plaza as Jen in "Joshy." Lionsgate

She appeared as Jen in the comedy "Joshy" (2016).

Rotten Tomatoes score : 81%

Summary : Four months after his fiancée Rachel (Brie) dies by suicide, Josh (Thomas Middleditch) and his friends Ari (Adam Pally) and Adam (Alex Ross Perry) decide to go through with their preplanned bachelor party. Plaza played Jen in the dark comedy.

Though it takes a few scenes to find its footing, "Joshy" eventually appealed to critics through its odd-ball humor and impressive cast.

In a review for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram , Cary Darling called the movie "an engagingly perceptive and often darkly funny glimpse at wrestling with issues of adulthood after a life of seemingly endless adolescence."

Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers in "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World." Universal Pictures

In "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" (2010), she played Julie Powers.

Rotten Tomatoes score : 82%

Summary : Toronto musician Scott Pilgrim (Cera) falls for mysterious delivery girl Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) but soon finds himself in over his head when he has to defeat her seven evil exes if he wants to date her.

The comic-book adaptation was applauded for its verve , ingenuity, and electric energy.

"11 years later, it remains the best video-game movie ever and a top-shelf comic-book movie, and one of Edgar Wright's best movies," Cory Woodroof wrote in a review for 615 Film .

Aubrey Plaza as Riley in "Happiest Season." Hulu

She was Riley in "Happiest Season" (2020).

Rotten Tomatoes score : 82%

Summary : Abby ( Kristen Stewart ) reluctantly agrees to play along when her girlfriend Harper (Mackenzie Davis) asks her to keep their relationship secret during a holiday trip home. Plaza played Harper's ex-girlfriend, Riley, in the Christmastime comedy.

Critics were impressed by the versatile cast and the emotional depth at the center of the film.

"Loaded with gorgeous winter pageantry and fine performances all around, 'Happiest Season' offers a fine way to usher in the yuletide spirit, with or without gay apparel," David Reddish wrote for Queerty .

Elizabeth Olsen as Taylor Sloane and Aubrey Plaza as Ingrid Thorburn in "Ingrid Goes West." NEON

Plaza starred as Ingrid Thorburn in "Ingrid Goes West" (2017).

Rotten Tomatoes score : 85%

Summary : After developing an obsession with social-media influencer Taylor Sloane (Elizabeth Olsen), Ingrid Thorburn (Plaza) moves to Los Angeles and changes her appearance and personality to covertly become her new best friend.

Critics were entranced by Plaza and Olsen's fiery lead performances and praised the dark comedy for its sharp satirical wit.

"It's an emotionally charged, ambitious work that gives Plaza a great deal of room to show this character's unstable range of emotions," Prokopy wrote for Third Coast Review . "It's easily the best work she's ever done."

Aubrey Plaza as Allision in "Black Bear." Momentum Pictures

She played Allison in the indie drama "Black Bear" (2020).

Rotten Tomatoes score : 89%

Summary : At a lakeside cabin, Allison (Plaza) and her artistic husband (Christopher Abbott) trade roles as a strong-willed filmmaker on the hunt for her next big idea and an on-set actor.

The mind-bending thriller kept critics guessing with every twist and turn and was hailed as another career-defining role for Plaza.

"Plaza is an unpredictable powerhouse in writer-director Lawrence Michael Levine's two-part negotiation of the untrustworthy power dynamics of a filmmaking couple," Katherine McLaughlin wrote in a review for Sight and Sound .

Aubrey Plaza as Darius Britt in "Safety Not Guaranteed." FilmDistrict

In "Safety Not Guaranteed" (2012), she played Darius Britt.

Rotten Tomatoes score : 91%

Summary : Magazine intern Darius Britt's (Plaza) curiosity is piqued by an advertisement from a man (Mark Duplass) looking for a time-travel partner.

The small-scale indie film won over a slew of critics.

"The film is obviously low-budget but has a smart script and a real feeling for those who would like to turn back the clock," Derek Malcolm wrote in a review for the London Evening Standard . "Its modesty on the whole becomes it, and Plaza is a real find."

Aubrey Plaza in "Take My Nose ... Please!" Parvenu Ventures

She appeared in the documentary "Take My Nose … Please!" (2017).

Rotten Tomatoes score : 92%

Summary : Comedians Emily Askin and Jackie Hoffman tackle the controversy of plastic surgery in the world of performing arts and comedy. Plaza also appears in the documentary.

The niche documentary was hailed as fresh, funny, and poignant.

"A lot of information and insight is delivered, punctuated by lots of laughs," Jennifer Merin wrote for AWFJ Alliance of Women Film Journalists . "Well done, Joan Kron, whose career as a documentary filmmaker begins at age 89."

Aubrey Plaza as Emily Benetto in "Emily the Criminal." Universal Pictures

She starred as Emily Benetto in her highest-rated film "Emily the Criminal" (2022).

Rotten Tomatoes score : 94%

Summary : Buckling under the weight of student debt, Emily Benetto (Plaza) commits low-level crimes to pay the bills. Soon, she's sucked into the criminal underbelly of Los Angeles with no turning back.

Though the film had many high notes , many critics channeled their praise directly toward Plaza's central performance.

"As a crime thriller, 'Emily the Criminal' is well-written and absorbingly paced, but it's Plaza's fearless work that makes it memorable," Katie Rife wrote in a review for Polygon .