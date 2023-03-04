Melania Trump's Former Aide Says That Ivanka Trump's Lies Will 'Catch Up With Her' After Grand Jury Indictment Revealed

Splash News

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith to testify before a federal grand jury, according to The New York Times . The couple will have to testify against Ivanka’s father, Donald Trump, his stolen election claims, and the violent insurrection on January 6, 2021. Melania Trump’s former aide, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who wrote her book, Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady , believes that Ivanka’s lies will “catch up with her” during the investigation.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff Suggests That Karma Is Coming For Ivanka Trump

Stephanie tweeted on February 22, “Special Counsel Jack Smith subpoenas Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner in [a] criminal investigation. PERJURY! Let’s see Ivanka lie in a grand jury setting. Maybe her lies will catch up with her from her past depositions and I say that with knowledge and proof!”

We don’t know what “knowledge and proof,” Stephanie has on Ivanka’s involvement and her participation in the insurrection. But, Melania Trump’s former advisor expressed her thoughts on Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr.’s involvement in Donald Trump’s 2017 inauguration. “I was used by the Trumps as their human shield to protect & deflect [the] blame of Ivanka and Don, Jr’s handling of the Trumps Presidential Inauguration Committee’s $107 million dollar grift,” she tweeted. “I was subpoenaed & sued and have spent millions to protect myself from baseless claims.”

Ivanka and Jared previously testified before the January 6 House select committee on April 5, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively. This reportedly upset Donald Trump. A legal analyst believes that Donald Trump will likely "sell out" Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner if he's indicted . After Stephanie's recent tweets, it's safe to assume that there is much more to the story that needs to be told.

Stephanie was previously a Vogue staffer and party planner who also worked as an unpaid adviser to first lady Melania at the very beginning of the Trump administration. She is considered to have played a crucial role in planning the former president's inauguration in January 2017. After The New York Times reported that Stephanie created a firm that paid almost $26 million for the inauguration planning . After this drew criticism from the public, Stephanie left the White House.

After her abrupt departure from the White House, Stephanie published a book about her time with Melania titled Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady . The book, which was released in 2020, discusses the rough relationship between the first lady and her stepdaughter Ivanka. In it, she talked of the tensions between Melania Trump and her stepdaughter Ivanka, Stephanie claims she tried to keep Ivanka from being visibly close to her father during the inauguration. Donald Trump's former Chief of Staff, John Kelly also released a bombshell book about his time in the White House where he detailed the former president's "immoral" actions . While former Vice President Mike Pence plans to fight his subpoena, it is unclear whether Ivanka and Jared will do the same.