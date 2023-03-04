Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY

'That is me': See how Disney World, Disneyland made 'it's a small world' more inclusive

By Eve Chen, USA TODAY,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KoBef_0l7ekg3w00
Disney Imagineers worked with disabled cast members to make sure Disneyland's dolls authentically reflected the way children would independently use wheelchairs. Christian Thompson, Disneyland Resort

It's a small world, but it just got a little bigger for disability representation at Walt Disney World .

A new wheelchair-using doll debuted this week at "it's a small world" at Magic Kingdom in Florida, months after two others joined “it’s a small world” at Disneyland in California.

"When you go on this ride, it's supposed to represent the children of the world. There's a whole subset of kids that could never see themselves because (the dolls) are standing there, they're dancing, they're moving," said Melissa Temple, who started Disabled DISventures to share tips with fellow travelers with disabilities . "Now they have one in a wheelchair and they can see themselves and be like, 'Hey yeah, that is me.' "

Which cities are the best for disabled travelers: These 3 US destinations rank among the best

Take notes: What people with disabilities and their families wish fellow travelers would know and do

"This is the first time someone like me is represented in an attraction at the Disneyland Resort." Disney accessibility manager Erin Quintanilla told the Disney Parks Blog when Disneyland's dolls debuted over the holidays. Disney World had previously featured mannequins with wheelchairs and cochlear implants in merchandise displays.

Quintanilla co-chairs The Walt Disney Company's ENABLED Business Employee Resource Group, which champions accessability and which worked with Disney Imagineers and Resort Enhancement, Animation, Wardrobe on the dolls from start to finish.

LEGOLAND parks are becoming more autism friendly: Here's how and what guests can expect

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Sr2H_0l7ekg3w00
Disneyland was the first Disney resort to debut "it's a small world" dolls with wheelchairs, over the holidays. Christian Thompson, Disneyland Resort

“I was able to help consult on the design of the wheelchairs so that the dolls authentically represented those of us who live life on wheels,” she said. "It’s also critical that the dolls move just like everyone else in order to be fully inclusive."

Inclusion is one of the Five Keys , or core princip of The Walt Disney Company. And many guests with disabilities have praised Disney parks for their accessibility programs .

"Could they be better? Of course there's always ways to improve and room for improvement. But Disney is really amazing,"  said Temple, who has fibromyalgia, arthritis and a number of other conditions that cause her incredible pain and can make her muscles seize up. "I've been to other parks, and Disney by far is the best at trying to make sure they're as inclusive and as accessible as they can be ...  If you talk to them and tell them what you need, they try as hard as they can to make that happen for you."

A wheelchair-using doll is also planned for "it's a small world" at Disneyland Paris.

Eve Chen is a Consumer Travel Reporter for USA TODAY based in Atlanta.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'That is me': See how Disney World, Disneyland made 'it's a small world' more inclusive

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Walking No Longer an Option For Guests at Disney World Resort
Orlando, FL22 days ago
Walt Disney World Location Closing Forever Next Week
Orlando, FL26 days ago
United Airlines passenger says people were 'praying' on flight that plunged to within 800 feet of Pacific
San Francisco, CA22 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Walt Disney World Location Shuts Down Permanently
Orlando, FL20 days ago
The Fight Is Done as Disney World President Releases Statement Over Florida Government Takeover
Lake Buena Vista, FL25 days ago
Guest Found Dead After Tragic Incident at Disney Resort
Anaheim, CA18 days ago
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL1 day ago
Local Mexican Restaurant Suddenly Closes
Phoenix, AZ14 days ago
Man Dies In Tragic Accident at Disney World, Scene Cleared
Orlando, FL29 days ago
M&M’s maker fined after 2 factory workers fall into a chocolate tank and spark a rescue operation
Elizabethtown, PA24 days ago
Sports World Saddened By The Tiger Woods, Girlfriend News
New York City, NY21 hours ago
DeSantis says he insisted on ‘no Disney characters’ at his Disney World wedding
Orlando, FL8 days ago
2 people dead after aircraft crashes, catches fire at Florida airport
Lantana, FL2 days ago
She threw her scratch-off lottery tickets in the trash. Then realized she won $1 million.
Ovid, MI1 day ago
Beloved Universal Orlando Attraction the Next to Go
Orlando, FL6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy