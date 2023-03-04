Gunman in hazmat suit and mask kills Upper East Side bodega worker: NYPD

NYPD officers and detectives investigate a robbery-murder in a deli on the corner of E. 81st St. and Third Ave. early Saturday morning in Manhattan. Barry Willilams/New York Daily News/TNS

An Upper East Side night-shift deli worker who served customers with a smile was shot dead by a masked killer in a hazmat suit, police said Saturday.

A similar robbery in the Bronx around a half-hour later may be linked to the deli murder, police said.

The Upper East Side victim, 67, was inside Daona Deli and Grocery on E. 81st St. and Third Ave. when the gunman entered around 11:20 p.m. Friday, according to cops.

The suspect, wearing a white head-to-toe protective suit and mask, fired at the worker, striking him once in the head.

Police and emergency medical workers arrived after a witness called 911, but the victim died at the scene.

The gunman fled before cops arrived and was still at large Saturday.

The victim — whose name was not released as police worked to locate his family — “was a nice, kind guy,” said Jorge Munoz, 40, who lives nearby.

“You can make conversation with him,” Munoz said. “He wasn’t serious, but he would make you feel like a good customer when you came in ... It’s just sad and scary.”

A woman who left flowers outside the store said the man had worked there for around 15 years. “I saw the coroner take his body out, and I just started to bust out in tears,” said the woman, who declined to give her name.

“I’d always talk to him. We were close,” she said. “I used to come here to buy my cigarettes, and he’s usually working by himself.”

About a half-hour later, an armed man robbed a deli in the Bronx, on Melrose Ave. and E. 160th St. around 11:45 p.m., said police. The two crime scenes are about five miles apart.

“He took the money, everything in the cash register,” said Muaeen Qasem, 30, the manager of YaYa Deli. The loot included $1,200, a carton of cigarettes, rolling papers and lighters, said police.

Police said the suspect wore a Tyvek jumpsuit, similar to what the suspect wore in the Upper East Side robbery about a half-hour earlier. The lone suspect fled on a moped, said cops.

Qasem said he believes a second suspect, a lookout, wore a jumpsuit, but that the robber did not.

Police said the Bronx case is being investigated “in connection” with the Upper East Side killing.

“No one was hurt, but its definitely scary,” Qasem said. “Everybody’s scared. The workers are at home now. Somebody putting a gun to your head — it’s not easy.”