Open in App
Virginia Beach, VA
See more from this location?
Virginian-Pilot

Virginia Beach resumes street sweeping after 2-year hiatus

By Stacy Parker, The Virginian-Pilot,

5 days ago

Maybe you’ve noticed the build-up of dirt and leaves along the curbs in your neighborhood and wondered what happened to the street sweeper that used to clean it?

Virginia Beach has gone nearly two years without street cleaning services after the company originally contracted to do the job went bankrupt in 2021, and the city had to procure a new contract, according to Josh Larson, public works engineer.

Street sweeping finally began again in February with a fleet of trucks canvassing neighborhoods across the city.

“We’re off to a good start,” Larson said.

Virginia Beach penned the new annual contract, capped at $3.5 million, with Sweeping Corporation of America, headquartered in Ohio.

Virginia Beach uses its own street sweepers at the Oceanfront and Town Center, so those areas were serviced in the interim. Public Works cleaned storm drains when needed, but neighborhoods were not swept while the contract was in flux, Larson said.

Throughout the rest of the city, the street sweeper operators have their work cut out for them.

On Wednesday morning, one of the company’s new street sweeper trucks rumbled through Chimney Hill.

“The obstacle we’re having is there is so much debris,” said Gary Sink, Sweeping Corporation of America’s Virginia Beach branch manager. “It’s just so deep and thick, and some of it’s matted to the ground.”

A street sweeper works like this: The machine’s broom stimulates debris next to the curb and shoots it inward toward a vacuum under the center of the truck where it’s deposited into a hopper and later, emptied into a dump truck.

Street sweeping prevents pollutants from entering storm drains and watersheds.

“Once we get this cleared, it will stop washing down the drains, and then we’re going to be a whole lot more environmentally sound,” said Sink.

Areas heavily saturated with trees and bushes have the most build-up, and when residents blow leaves and other yard debris into the street, it exacerbates the problem, he said.

The company will sweep Virginia Beach seven times this year. The city has about 3,600 curb miles, and they can clean up to 125 miles a day, according to Sink.

It will take several passes before the gutters are fully clean.

“Once we’re about three to four cycles in — and that means we’ve swept every street in the city three times — I think that fourth cycle is going to be a whole lot easier on us, a whole lot easier on the city and people are going to be a whole lot happier,” he said.

Street sweeping is conducted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The neighborhood service schedule is available on the company’s website , and residents will be receiving notices in the mail soon. People are encouraged to move their cars off the street when the sweeper is coming to their neighborhood.

Stacy Parker, 757-222-5125, stacy.parker@pilotonline.com

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Bon Secours names new Maryview hospital president
Portsmouth, VA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Train coming from Newport News derails and catches fire in Summers Co., West Virginia
Newport News, VA18 hours ago
VB golf course brush fire showcases property's neglect: Neighbors
Virginia Beach, VA19 hours ago
Virginia Beach mother who lost daughter to fentanyl creates billboard campaign
Virginia Beach, VA17 hours ago
One dead after Virginia Beach shooting at Holland Road Hardee's
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
Spirit Airlines begins non-stop service at Norfolk International Airport
Norfolk, VA23 hours ago
Annual Monster Truck Show comes to Virginia Beach, tickets on sale Friday
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
Fire to Administration Building on Hampton University campus believed to be electrical, according to source
Hampton, VA1 day ago
Your water may start to taste a little strange if you live in Hampton Roads. Here's why.
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
A $2.6B flood prevention project to bring new flood gates, levees and sea walls to Norfolk
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
House fire on Phelps Circle in Hampton
Hampton, VA16 hours ago
‘None of us could believe it’: Virginia Beach family mourns after shooting at Red Roof Inn
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
Former navy nurse from Virginia Beach sentenced for attempted coercion of a minor
Hampton, VA16 hours ago
Man killed in shooting on Holland Road in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
Chesapeake City councilwoman's lawyer speaks out following indictment
Chesapeake, VA15 hours ago
Dog captured on runway at Norfolk International Airport
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Norfolk (KORF) ILS RWY 5
Norfolk, VA20 hours ago
Climbing wall, batting cages, golf & track simulators coming to Chesapeake with Dick’s ‘House of Sport’ store
Chesapeake, VA1 day ago
Public hearing to discuss proposed Eastern Shore rail to trail project
Suffolk, VA2 days ago
4 displaced after house fire on Dabney Court in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Woman found dead in Norfolk pond
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Reck on the Road: Electric Fire Truck
Chesapeake, VA1 day ago
Virginia Beach police officer charged with misdemeanor assault
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Man arrested after fatal shooting at Hardee's on Holland Road: VBPD
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
Missing Virginia Beach woman found safe
Virginia Beach, VA3 days ago
Crews respond to fire at Langley Air Force Base
Hampton, VA2 days ago
3 injured in shooting near Old Dominion University: Police
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Fire-damaged building at HU has had rich history; school president holds town hall
Hampton, VA1 day ago
Virginia Beach concerts announced for Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, Sublime, Slightly Stoopid, despite recent fire damage to amphitheater
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Violence in the classrooms forcing teachers to make tough decisions
Newport News, VA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy