Utility pole fire on Wilbraham Road in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some residents of the Sixteen Acres neighborhood of Springfield are without power due to a utility pole fire.

This was reported after 7:00 this morning on the 900 block of Wilbraham Road. When our 22News crews arrived, the fire was put out.

The roadway is still open to traffic at this time. 22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.