Utility pole fire on Wilbraham Road in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some residents of the Sixteen Acres neighborhood of Springfield are without power due to a utility pole fire. Sarno: 30 homeless families to be moved into Springfield hotel
This was reported after 7:00 this morning on the 900 block of Wilbraham Road. When our 22News crews arrived, the fire was put out.
The roadway is still open to traffic at this time. 22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0