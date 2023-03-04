Open in App
Monroe, LA
See more from this location?
hstoday.us

OIG Finds Violations of ICE Detention Standards at Richwood Correctional Center in Louisiana

By Homeland Security Today,

4 days ago
During an unannounced inspection of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Richwood Correctional Center (Richwood) in Monroe, Louisiana, the Office of Inspector General (OIG) found...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Prisoner stabbed several times by fellow inmate during fight at Macomb Correctional Facility, officials say
Lenox Township, MI25 days ago
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL1 day ago
Prison problems lead to inmate transfers
Thomson, IL21 days ago
Drug addicts considered disabled under ADA
Denver, CO16 days ago
Mississippi Cops Shot a 15-Year-Old in the Head. Four Months Later, They Haven’t Released The Video.
Gulfport, MS26 days ago
72-Year-Old Sentenced to Federal Prison After Stealing More Than a Half Million Dollars from Church
Indianapolis, IN19 days ago
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD1 day ago
Man sentenced to life in prison walks free after Missouri judge vacates his conviction
Saint Louis, MO21 days ago
Church worker stole over $500K for years — until temporary replacement noticed, feds say
Indianapolis, IN22 days ago
Missouri executes man convicted of killing girlfriend and 3 kids
Jennings, MO29 days ago
Drunk angler told DNR officer a friend was picking him up, but was later caught driving
Gaylord, MI19 days ago
Fugitive Murder Convict Found Dead in Minnesota Park
Minneapolis, MN10 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy