Moulton man charged with meth trafficking, Xanax possession
By Logan Sparkman,
4 days ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said that while performing a traffic stop on a Moulton man with felony warrants, an officer found he was in possession of meth and narcotics.
On February 23, an officer with the Town Creek Police Department was patrolling near Highway 101 and Highway 20 when he performed a traffic stop on a vehicle.
Bolan was taken into custody and transported to the Lawrence County Jail. He is charged with methamphetamine trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two felony failure to appear charges according to jail records.
