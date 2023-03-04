Open in App
Moulton, AL
Moulton man charged with meth trafficking, Xanax possession

By Logan Sparkman,

4 days ago

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said that while performing a traffic stop on a Moulton man with felony warrants, an officer found he was in possession of meth and narcotics.

On February 23, an officer with the Town Creek Police Department was patrolling near Highway 101 and Highway 20 when he performed a traffic stop on a vehicle.

LCSO said that when the officer approached the vehicle, an open container was visible and within the driver’s reach.

Adam Bolan, 45, of Moulton was identified as the driver and was removed from the vehicle and detained, according to LCSO. Bolan reportedly had two active felony warrants with LCSO.

Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies and VICE/Narcotics Agents were in the area and arrived on scene to assist.

(Photo: Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)
Adam Bolan (Photo: Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say they recovered a quantity of methamphetamine, Xanax, drug paraphernalia and digital scales.

Bolan was taken into custody and transported to the Lawrence County Jail. He is charged with methamphetamine trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two felony failure to appear charges according to jail records.

