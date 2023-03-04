Open in App
Boulder, CO
See more from this location?
FOX8 News

House where JonBenét Ramsey was found dead up for sale

By Tyler Wornell,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AZxbn_0l7edDhC00

( NewsNation ) — The Colorado home where JonBenét Ramsey was found dead is up for sale, with a listing price of just under $7 million.

The 6-year-old girl was discovered in the basement of the Boulder home in 1996, having been bludgeoned and strangled. No one has been charged in her death, and the investigation has been the subject of numerous docuseries and films over the years.

The home was purchased by the Ramseys in 1991 for $500,000, the Denver Post reported . They ultimately sold the property in 1998 to a group of investors and the address was changed, and large trees and fencing were added.

Alex Murdaugh found guilty in the killing of wife, son

The current owners purchased the home for $1.04 million in 2004, the outlet reported.

The house has been on and off the market several times over the years, according to People magazine, and was last listed at $2 million in 2014. This time around, it’s listed at $6.95 million.

The 7,240-square-foot home, which has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, is described by LIV Sotheby’s International Realty as a “stately and modernized” 1920s Tudor home in an “epic” location with “stunning curb appeal.” The home includes a 1,141-square-foot top-floor penthouse suite with two full bathrooms and a fireplace, according to the listing. The second floor has four bedrooms, a game room, private deck and terrace.

The listing adds that the house has “timeless appeal.”

Ramsey was found dead in the basement of the home Dec. 26, 1996, bludgeoned and strangled, several hours after her mother called 911 to say her daughter was missing and a ransom note had been left behind. Her death was ruled a homicide, but nobody was ever prosecuted.

The case will be reviewed by state cold case experts this year, investigating authorities announced in November.

According to the Boulder Police Department, investigators have received, reviewed or investigated more than 21,000 tips, letters and emails. They have traveled to 19 states as part of their investigation and have interviewed or spoken with more than 1,000 individuals.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the BPD tip line at 303-441-1974, send an email to BouldersMostWanted@bouldercolorado.gov , or contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Missing teen girl found dead in North Carolina, suspect arrested: police
Roanoke Rapids, NC25 days ago
2 found dead inside South Carolina business
Williamston, SC3 days ago
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL1 day ago
‘It’s disgusting’: 11-year-old North Carolina girl still missing three months later
Cornelius, NC15 days ago
Hobby Lobby employee shoots, kills manager at distribution center, police say
Oklahoma City, OK6 days ago
Sheriff’s office releases sketch of person of interest in murder that shook tiny North Carolina town
Aulander, NC6 days ago
Man, woman charged in massive North Carolina meth, crack bust, police say
Lenoir, NC18 days ago
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD1 day ago
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Fried Chicken in North Carolina
Asheboro, NC4 days ago
Coroner explains how wife didn’t notice body of man in home for months
Troy, IL3 days ago
Man sentenced to 10-13 years after Winston-Salem drug deal ends in deadly shooting
Winston-salem, NC5 days ago
Man kidnapped in Mexico is from Myrtle Beach, family member says
Myrtle Beach, SC2 days ago
2 dead in murder-suicide, North Carolina sheriff’s office says
Dallas, NC2 days ago
Patient tried to kill another patient at North Carolina hospital, police say
Hickory, NC9 days ago
Woman, 2 men face murder charges after pair found dead in car, North Carolina police say
Henderson, NC2 days ago
4 charged after assault, stabbing sends 2 men to hospital in Burlington, police say; officers search for suspect accused of shooting at vehicle
Burlington, NC5 days ago
Joe Mixon’s home surrounded by Police after juvenile shooting at his home
Cincinnati, OH20 hours ago
Greensboro police officer resigns after ‘altercation’ between 3 people leads to standoff on Golden Gate Dr
Greensboro, NC7 days ago
North Carolina middle school teacher charged for slapping student, police say
York, SC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy