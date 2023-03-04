Open in App
Denver, CO
Denver weather: Calm today, wind and snow back tomorrow

By Carly Cassady,

4 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Sunshine is back to start the weekend, but snow and wind will be back by Sunday morning.

Weather today: Seasonal sunshine

Colorado will be between snow storms on Saturday. There will be passing clouds at times, and it will be breezy to windy in some areas.

Temperatures will be chilly to cold across the high country. Along the Front Range, afternoon readings will reach the upper 40s and low 50s. The seasonal high in Denver at this time of year is around 50 degrees.

Looking ahead: Cold, snow return

Sunday will bring windy conditions and milder temperatures in the 50s for Denver.

Snow will return to the Colorado mountains.

The high winds could cause blowing snow and reduced visibility in parts of the Colorado mountains. Road conditions could be difficult so drivers should be cautious.

Next week will start dry, but temperatures will quickly start to cool.

The Pinpoint Weather team is tracking colder temperatures from Wednesday through Friday, with highs each day in the 30s and overnight lows in the teens and 20s.

There looks to be some light snow through that period.

However, accumulation is in question, mainly because of the timing of the storm. That’s the tricky part of the forecast.

