Rhinelander, WI
WausauPilot

Police: Rhinelander fire was arson

By Shereen Siewert,

4 days ago
Wausau Pilot & Review

One person is in custody after a fire destroyed a Rhinelander-area home, a blaze that police now say was set intentionally.

Fire crews responded just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday after a caller reported the blaze at 5889 Hwy. 8, in the town of Crescent. The caller told dispatchers flames were seen as high as 10 feet in the air, and first responders found the building engulfed upon arrival.

The town of Crescent is west of Rhinelander.

Chad J. Bambrough, 34, faces charges of arson, damage of property by explosives and recklessly endangering safety. Sheriff’s officials say illegal drugs were a factor, but did not offer specifics.

Agencies that responded to the fire were: the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Crescent First Responders, Rhinelander Police Department, Crescent Fire, Little Rice Fire Department, Oneida County Ambulance Service, Monico Fire Department, Nokomis Fire Department, Newbold Fire Department, Pelican Fire Department, Pine Lake Fire Department, Rhinelander Fire Department, Stella Fire Department, Wisconsin Fire Marshalls Office, Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin Public Service, and The Oneida County Highway Department.

