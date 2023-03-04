Open in App
Boston, MA
Caught in Southie

SB Citizens Bowl-A-Rama at South Boston Bowl on Sunday

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KG5Uk_0l7eYDId00

Lace-up those bowling shoes and enjoy an afternoon of free bowling at South Boston Bowl on Sunday, March 5th.

This event will feature Honorary Chairpersons: Cheryl Joyce, Andrea Flaherty, Rich Devoe, Pauline Bare and Joyce Higgins.

It’s a 21+ event – no children, please!

For more information about the South Boston Citizens Association, visit here.

For more citizens’ association events coming up next week – visit here!

