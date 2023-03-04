SB Citizens Bowl-A-Rama at South Boston Bowl on Sunday

Boston
Change location
NEWSBREAK CORPORATE
Sign in
Lace-up those bowling shoes and enjoy an afternoon of free bowling at South Boston Bowl on Sunday, March 5th.
This event will feature Honorary Chairpersons: Cheryl Joyce, Andrea Flaherty, Rich Devoe, Pauline Bare and Joyce Higgins.
It’s a 21+ event – no children, please!
For more information about the South Boston Citizens Association, visit here.
For more citizens’ association events coming up next week – visit here!
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0