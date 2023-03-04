Open in App
Naples, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Naples Daily News

Harriet gone but new bird story unfolding in Southwest Florida: Did osprey eggs hatch?

By Dave Osborn, Naples Daily News,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vJrRF_0l7eY8yF00

Southwest Florida's newest residents were adapting nicely early Saturday in their new home.

Two osprey chicks were born Friday, the first hatchling at 1:29 a.m. March 3 and the second at 8:03 p.m., the Moorings Park Osprey YouTube page reported on its livestream. Sally was feeding her chicks early Saturday as the two hatchlings sounded "peeps" with delight.

Watch the livestream, osprey.mooringspark.com.

Parents Harry and Sally have been high atop a nest in the Moorings Park neighborhood of Naples, awaitingthe eggs to hatch. The first egg was laid Jan. 24, the second Jan. 27, with the first expected to hatch Feb. 27.

Wildlife in SWFL:Florida panther NatGeo film spotlights Southwest Florida: 5 things to know

Interest in the ospreys comes as Harriet the bald eagle went missing a month ago. Harriet, who had been streaming 24/7 on Southwest Florida Eagle Cam since 2012, was last seen Feb. 2 and her millions of fans have been worried ever since. Left in that nest were her partner, M-15, and two eaglets, E21 and E22.

The ospreys aren't yet as popular as the eagles but the number of subscribers on YouTube has increased to more than 500 through Saturday.

The ospreys are perched atop a 4-by-4-foot platform on a 41-foot-high pole. Two cameras (one of which is a spare) are positioned at 46 feet, angled 40 degrees downward into the nest, information states below the livestream.

The nest is 400 yards south of Pine Ridge Road and 330 yards east of Goodlette-Frank Road in Moorings Park.

Dave Osborn is the regional features editor of the Naples Daily News and News-Press. Follow him on Instagram @lacrossewriter and on Twitter @NDN_dosborn.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Naples, FL newsLocal Naples, FL
What is causing red tide along Florida's Gulf coast?
Clearwater, FL2 days ago
State contractors remove sunken cars from water in Naples
Naples, FL1 day ago
Parents left confused and frustrated after Bear’s Den Childcare Center abruptly closes
Naples, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Town of Fort Myers Beach using heavy equipment to remove dead fish
Fort Myers Beach, FL1 day ago
From rangeland to RV resort? Rural Alva grapples with pressing development
Alva, FL1 day ago
Adopt Jovie: Pup in need of furever family
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago
Feud between Cape Coral neighbors turns into ‘battle of bright lights’
Cape Coral, FL2 days ago
Cape Coral neighborhood frustrated over uncooperative renters
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
Cape Coral canal covered in non-toxic blue-green algae
Cape Coral, FL2 days ago
Cape Coral girl reaching new heights after becoming private pilot
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
Now You Know: Big weekend in Goodland, more
Goodland, FL2 days ago
'Jeopardy!' tournament: Everyone's stumped by final clue, including SW FL's Claire Sattler
Bonita Springs, FL1 day ago
Food truck catches fire along US 41 in Punta Gorda
Punta Gorda, FL1 day ago
LCSO: Deputies searching for missing Lehigh Acres girl
Lehigh Acres, FL1 day ago
North Cape Coral’s Utilities Extension Project puts financial strain on residents
Cape Coral, FL19 hours ago
Naples to pay to remove fish kill
Naples, FL5 days ago
PRIDE Cape Coral 2023 begins following after anti-drag show push
Cape Coral, FL4 days ago
Port Charlotte man illegally dumps commercial waste in effort to make son’s sports game
Port Charlotte, FL1 day ago
Uncertainty remains at Naples mobile home park after rent rise, damage wrought by Hurricane Ian
Naples, FL4 days ago
Work starts on massive 50-acre, 5,000-residence downtown development
Fort Myers, FL3 days ago
The right lanes of Cape Coral Parkway will be temporarily closed
Cape Coral, FL16 hours ago
Elderly Port Charlotte man accused of beating neighbor’s cat to death with stick
Port Charlotte, FL1 day ago
NAMI Collier County to move into a new building with all services under one roof
Naples, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy