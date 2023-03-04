2023 Gate River Run: Emily Sisson wins third straight title, Olympian wins men's race

Reigning American queen of the marathon, the half marathon and now the 15K, Emily Sisson sealed her place in Jacksonville racing history Saturday.

“It’s awesome,” she said. “I love this race.”

After three in a row, what's not to love?

Sisson became only the second woman to go back-to-back-to-back at the Gate River Run, and Hillary Bor dashed clear of the men's pack to capture his race — and the $5,000 Equalizer Bonus — in Saturday’s USA Track & Field 15-kilometer championship.

A sunny-then-soggy morning brought a long-awaited rise atop the podium for Bor, a 2016 Olympian who had missed out on the title in three prior Jacksonville visits.

This time, pressing early and pulling clear of the leading men by the midway point, he left no doubt in the most dominant victory on the men’s side for close to a decade.

Bor’s speed also brought home the $5,000 bonus, the first man to claim the award since Shadrack Kipchirchir in 2019. With women receiving only a five-minute head start instead of six, Bor took advantage and overtook Sisson on the descent from the Hart Bridge.

“I remember the first time I came here, in 2016, I had like a 47:30,” Bor said. “So it’s been an improvement these past five years. It shows that consistency.”

Old Cerberus, new tricks: Now in 70s, founders form Gate River Run band for Saturday race

Gate River Run notebook: UNF's Justin Tackling impresses with top-30 debut at 15K

Gate River Run: 6 favorite memories for race director Doug Alred after 40 years

Improvements to downtown Jacksonville lead to changes in Gate River Run course

SISSON SHINES FOR THREE-PEAT

Only Deena Kastor, with four straight titles from 2000 to 2003, had pulled off the women’s three-peat in Jacksonville.

Now, she’s got company.

Heavily favored as national record-holder in the women’s marathon and half marathon, Sisson stamped her name on the championship from the beginning, leading the pack off the opening stretch along Duval Street and never looking back.

“I wanted to go out hard, especially with the conditions,” the 31-year-old said.

She built a 16-second lead by the 5-kilometer mark and won without difficulty in 48:27. Her finishing time ranked eighth all-time among women's 15K results in Jacksonville, although the muggy weather — into the 70s at the start — prevented her from matching her marks from 2021 and 2022.

Nearly two minutes behind was Emma Grace Hurley, a 25-year-old from Furman University. Jessa Hanson, 24, took third in 51:15.

Even the Hart Bridge couldn't derail Sisson, who closed the final mile in 4:51.

“I knew how bad the Green Monster is, so I knew what to expect there, and I guess I knew the course well enough that I knew where to push the race,” Sisson said.

BOR BREAKS AWAY

Well clear by the eight-mile mark, the 33-year-old Bor carried his challenge into the teeth of the Green Monster and survived. He overcome the heat and the Hart in 43:11, good for 12th-fastest in race history.

“At the end of 10K, there’s no way to train for that hill,” Bor said. “You just have to climb through it.”

For Olympian Bor, born in Kenya but an American citizen who raced the 10,000 meters for the United States at the 2016 Games in London, racing from the front was always the plan.

In contrast to recent years when 10 or more leading men remained tightly bunched throughout, Bor and Teshome Asfaha put the hammer down early to whittle the pack to seven by the approach to San Marco.

Those two then separated from the rest along River Road, transforming the 46th annual race into a duel on the St. Johns. Bor, biding his time, did not flinch.

“At that point, I was having a side stitch,” Bor said. “So I slowed down a little bit and then I felt better again. And I just said, ‘OK, let me see if I can take him on.’”

It was on the approach to St. Nicholas, the left-hand turn onto Holmesdale from Atlantic Boulevard, that Bor launched his attack. That was too much for Asfaha, who dropped nearly a block behind by the return to Atlantic and finished sixth.

But trouble still lurked behind Bor: Leonard Korir, champion in 2017 and 2018, launched a counter in the bridge, along with Brian Shrader.

“We were all kind of working together, trying to make sure that people would be coming back,” Shrader said.

Despite a 4:25 final mile, time ran out for the 36-year-old Korir, settling for second in 43:51 only one week after his second place in the USATF Half Marathon Championship. Eight seconds further back was Shrader, followed by Reid Buchanan and Jacob Thomson.

“The bridge was tough today,” Bor said. “I’m glad I had that lead.”

RACE NUMBERS ON THE RISE

Participation numbers climbed for the second consecutive year in the Gate River Run, a welcome trend after a period of slow decrease from the event's 2012 peak of 16,357.

In all, 16,656 runners — the most since 2017, race director Doug Alred said — entered one of Saturday's events, including the Synovus 5K, the Brooks Rehabilitation Challenge Mile and the Junior River Run. As of 1 p.m. Saturday, race statistics showed 11,060 finishers in the 15K, an increase from the 10,318 in the 2022 race.

The finisher count remained below the 12,343 from 2020.

"It's probably as big a day of celebration as there is in Jacksonville," he said. "When you see the sense of accomplishment, whether from people who are in great physical shape or from people who have gone through a lot of things in their lives, it's very moving when you see people cross that finish line."

Clayton Freeman covers high school sports and more for the Florida Times-Union. Follow him on Twitter at @CFreemanJAX.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: 2023 Gate River Run: Emily Sisson wins third straight title, Olympian wins men's race