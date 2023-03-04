Open in App
Mason, MI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Lansing State Journal

Competitive cheer state finals: Mason, Portland, Pewamo-Westphalia finish seventh

By Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eeh7n_0l7eW2t900

In its return to the state finals after not qualifying last year, the Mason competitive cheer team capped its season by taking seventh in Division 2 at Central Michigan’s McGuirk Arena on Friday.

The CAAC Red co-champion Bulldogs finished with a score of 754.42.

Mason had the fourth-best score in round one with a mark of 232.10, before totaling 216.32 in round two and finishing with a 306.00 in the third round.

Gibralter Carlson won the state title with a score of 789.54.

DIVISION 3

CAAC White champion Portland had the top finish of Greater Lansing teams in Friday’s competition by taking seventh.

The Raiders, making their second finals trip in program history, had a score of 752.06.

GLAC champion Lakewood finished eighth with a score of 749.42.

Portland had a score of 231.00 in the first round before following with a 220.36 in round two and 300.70 in the final round.

Lakewood opened with scores of 231.40 and 219.12 in the first two rounds before closing with a 298.90.

Croswell-Lexington claimed the state title with a score of 776.72.

DIVISION 4

GLAC runner-up Pewamo-Westphalia ended its season by taking seventh at Thursday’s state finals.

The Pirates were fourth after the first round with a score of 222.60 before ending competition with a 210.42 score in round two and a 291.00 mark in the third round.

Hudson won the state title with a score of 771.04.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Michigan boys hockey state tournament: predictions for each semifinal and final
Plymouth, MI16 hours ago
How did Jackson-area girls basketball teams fare in regional semifinals on Tuesday?
Jackson, MI1 day ago
Here are scores from district quarterfinals in boys basketball around the Jackson area
Jackson, MI2 days ago
Michigan, Urgh, is Getting More Snow – Here’s How Much
Grand Rapids, MI21 hours ago
Tracking the next round of snow and power outage latest
Lansing, MI23 hours ago
Winter Is Coming, Again: Lansing Area Facing Third Significant Accumulation In 16 Days
Lansing, MI2 days ago
What do I do with my Storm-Damaged Tree? Michigan State University Extension has Answers
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Ovid woman nearly threw away $1 million lottery winner
Ovid, MI2 days ago
Accumulating snow arrives tonight
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
How Many White Castles Are There in Michigan?
Lansing, MI2 days ago
Popular cookie shop opens another new location in Michigan
Canton, MI2 days ago
New restaurants, a demolition on State Street and more mid-Michigan business news
Saginaw, MI2 days ago
18 inventions from Michigan students that would make a child’s life easier
Perry, MI1 day ago
Michigan Storm: Here’s Your Area’s Chance of Getting 8 Inches of Snow
Grand Rapids, MI5 days ago
Michigan’s Famous ‘Swamp Gas’ Flying Saucers Gain International Interest
Hillsdale, MI2 days ago
Longtime Grand Rapids pastor dies at 97
Grand Rapids, MI21 hours ago
Weather Alert Day Recap: Heavy snow blankets part of West Michigan
Kalamazoo, MI4 days ago
Rain and snow for Monday, plus a long-running talk show ends
Lansing, MI2 days ago
Michigan woman who won $1M Powerball prize originally forgot to check ticket
Lansing, MI3 days ago
Bricks placed 100-plus years ago to be dug up, some reused in $12M Kalamazoo road project
Kalamazoo, MI4 days ago
Yelp Says These are the Top 3 Restaurants in Lansing
Lansing, MI2 days ago
Fish in two southeast Michigan rivers are loaded with PFAS
Ypsilanti, MI3 days ago
Michigan State University makes major DNA discovery
East Lansing, MI7 days ago
After 126 years, U.P.’s only private college to close
Grand Rapids, MI5 days ago
Barn destroyed, smoke seen for miles in Southwest Michigan fire
Kalamazoo, MI1 day ago
Police respond to late-night shooting in Saginaw
Saginaw, MI3 days ago
Northbound U.S. 23 closed near Whitmore Lake due to semitruck crash
Whitmore Lake, MI16 hours ago
Authorities seeking help locating missing 14-year-old from Jackson
Jackson, MI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy