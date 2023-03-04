Should your elderly parent move in?

We love our parents and want the best for them. In these difficult financial times, it may be harder for them to make ends meet. We may feel the need to help. But our resources are stretched as well and it would be hard to cover the expenses of our homes as well as those for our parent’s home. Many people decide that the solution is to cohabitate with our parent – either we move in with them or they move in with us. Before you make such a significant change in lifestyle you need to be prepared first and make a plan. It will make the transition smoother and help relieve some of the stress with a new living arrangement.

You need to make financial arrangements. Speaking with a financial planner may help you develop a budget that can work with two distinct families. According to AARP’s 2021 Caregiving Out-Of-Pocket Costs Study, it will average about $7200 per year to take care of an elderly parent. If your parent is disabled, you may need to hire outside help adding to the costs. It would be wise to determine beforehand if your finances or your parent’s can afford to pay for the extra expenses and help that may be needed. Which home will you use? If your home is not compatible with the health care needs of your parent (stairs, size of the home, bathroom access, etc.) then you may need to consider moving in with your parent. But there may be issues with that home as well (not updated, size of the home, location, etc.). Whichever home is used, it must be safe for all members of the family. It may be expensive to alter or renovate either home to accommodate two families living together, especially when one member may have special needs. And what about “sentimental possessions”? What items will be sold or given away and what items will be kept as the two homes are merged? A parent’s sentimental attachment to some items may make the move very difficult for them and cause emotional problems down the road. Yet keeping everything becomes overly cluttered and cramped. What support can other family members give? There is the possibility of burnout as you care for an elderly parent. They have needs which do not begin or end with any consistency. You may feel that you have provided the best care possible only to find that they are bored, dissatisfied, or insufficient. By having other family members help by providing day trips or outside activities, there is more enrichment available. In addition, there will be times when you just need to be by yourself. Depression, anxiety, and an increased chance of heart disease are just some of the risks that caregivers have to deal with. It is important that you have a plan to get your parent to health care appointments and personal activities while you are working or are busy with your children. You will need a firm commitment from your family members and relatives that they can support you and provide those services when you can’t. Have you considered other options? Assisted living may be the best option if finances allow. Some of the nicest facilities provide quality care, emotional support, entertainment, and health care. However, there is a cost for this. If the elderly parent cannot afford to move into assisted living, consider home health care as an option if they are able to continue to reside in their own home. Financial assistance may be possible through an insurance plan that they have or through other services for the elderly in your community.

Before a move is made, speak with a financial advisor who can give you a realistic idea of the costs, problems, and benefits of any option you may be considering. It is best to plan ahead than to regret your decision after the fact.

Mary Fox Luquette, MBA, CLU, ChFC is a finance instructor in the BI Moody III College of Business at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette