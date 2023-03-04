Local wrestlers sitting pretty after first day of OHSAA district tournament

The first day of the district wrestling tournaments from all over the state yielded some successful results for local grapplers.

Let's catch you up on everything that went down on Day 1 and get you prepared for Day 2.

Division II Norwalk District

Mansfield Senior's Mekhi Bradley (33-3) cruised his way to the district semifinals with a pair of pins on Friday. He started his day with a pin over Dylon Gross of Norwalk in 50 seconds before making short work of Marquis Lucas of Linden McKinley with a pin in 2:36. Bradley will face off against Kyle Magyar of Perkins in the semifinals for a chance to wrestle for a district championship.

On the other side of the 215 bracket is Ontario junior Grason Bias (31-8). Bias earned two impressive wins on Friday to make it to the semifinals beating James Peugeot of Sandusky via pin in 3:13 before outlasting Justin Duncan of Wauseon 2-1 in the quarterfinals. Bias will take on Max Shulaw of Columbus DeSales in the semifinals for a chance to wrestle for a district title.

Mansfield Senior's Leo Hess (34-4) is in the semifinals of the 175-pound weight class and has a chance to compete for a district title with one more win. Hess dominated Diego Sanchez of River Valley with a 55-second pin before he beat Wauseon's Chance Snow 14-3 in the quarterfinals. He will now face off against Lincon Shulaw (33-6) of Columbus DeSales in the semifinal for a chance to compete for a district title.

Madison's Hunter Hutcheson is in the semifinals of the 190-pound weight class yet again. He started off his day with a 16-1 tech fall over Derrick Grigsby of Johnstown before earning a spot in the semifinals after a disqualification of Ontario's Bralen Boone. Hutcheson will wrestle Henry Eggers (46-10) of Napoleon in the semifinals for a chance to compete for a district title.

Ontario freshman Aiden Ohl (41-1) is in the semifinals of the 106-pound weight class after two dominating wins on Friday. He pinned Willard's Jose Figueroa in 34 seconds in the first round before following that up with a pin over Bowling Green's Cohen Lewis in 1:48. Ohl will wrestle Licking Valley's Aiden Mcmahan (35-11) in the semifinals for a chance to compete for a district championship.

Galion freshman Gradey Harding (36-7) is in the semifinals of the 120-pound bracket after two impressive performances on Friday. He started off with a first-round pin over River Valley's Aiden Jordan in 1:22 before taking down Napoleon's Harrison Bohls 14-9 in the quarterfinals. He will wrestle Marion-Franklin's Naszir Jackson in the semifinals for a chance to compete for a district title.

On the other side of the 120-bracket awaits Ontario junior Jacob Ohl (38-3) who blazed through his first two matches on Friday to punch his ticket to the semifinals. Ohl pinned Licking Valley's Mason Hornfeck in 59 seconds in the first round before earning a 13-3 major decision over Wauseon's Larry Moreno in the quarterfinals. Ohl will wrestle Wyatt Nemitz of Perkins (39-0) in the semifinals for a chance to move on to the district title match.

Madison's Mike Thomas (34-8) is in the semifinals of the 126-pound bracket. He defeated Corbin Starkey of Johnstown with a pin in 35 seconds before pinning Michael Crites of St. Marys Memorial in 4:09. Thomas draws Clyde's Dawson Brimmer (33-17) in the semifinals.

Clear Fork senior Jaxon Swank (38-11) is in the semifinals of the 132-pound weight class after two very nice wins on Friday. He beat Licking Valley's Devyn Boyd 8-2 in the first-round match before knocking off Noah Villarreal of Perkins in the quarterfinals to move on. He will wrestle Mason Ducat (45-4) of Defiance in the semifinals for a chance to compete for a district championship.

Fellow Clear Fork Colt junior Luke Schlosser (45-5) is in the semifinals of the 165-pound weight class after two big wins on Friday. Schlosser pinned Toldeo Central Catholic's Austin Guerra in 3:21 before earning a 7-5 quarterfinal win over Hebron Lakewood's Josh Taylor to punch his ticket to the semifinals. There, he will wrestle Sanduksy's Decarvion Jones (19-2) for a spot in the district championship match.

Ontario sophomore Mason Turnbaugh (36-4) is alive in the 138-pound weight class. He earned a pin over Dominic Lones of Norwalk in 2:31 in their first-round match before falling to Highland's Cael Gilmore 10-8 in overtime in the quarterfinals. Turnbaugh will now wrestle River Valley's Adison Babb in the second round of the consultation bracket to keep his season alive.

Ontario freshman Julian McGinty (23-20) is alive in the 144-pound weight class. After winning his first-round match with a pin over Sandusky's Will Fredo Alejo in 2:41, McGinty lost his quarterfinal match to Wauseon's Benicio Torres via pin in 2:34 to send him to the consultation bracket. There, McGinty will face Bowling Green's Daniel Fields for a chance to keep his season going.

Ontario junior Cole Dille (29-14) is still going in the 157-pound bracket. After winning his first match over Hayden Wood of Johnstown via pin in 2:54, Dille dropped his quarterfinal match to Rossford's Ayden Wilson 10-0. Dille will wrestle Sandusky's Jayvion Johnson in the second round of the consolation bracket.

Ontario's Owen Reamsnider (20-20) is also still alive in the 126-pound bracket. After losing his first-round match to Wauseon's Collin Twigg via pin in 1:28, Reamsnider bounced back with a consultation bracket win over Marion Franklin's Jaymir Reed with a 15-0 tech fall. He will face Norwalk's Austin Ware in the second round of the consultation bracket.

Ontario senior Bralen Boone (24-13) is still alive in the 190-pound bracket. He earned a 7-4 win over Jace Knous of Wapakoneta in the first round before being DQ'd against Hutcheson in the quarterfinals. Boone will take on Cole Donovan of St. Marys Memorial in the second round of the consolation bracket.

Galion Senior Brodyn Butcher is alive and well in the 157-pound weight class. After beating Linden McKinley's Ibrahim Kamara in the first round with a pin in 1:29, Butcher dropped his next match to Kale Waxler of Wauseon vis a 16-second pin. Butcher will wrestle Clear Fork sophomore Blake Schlosser in the second round of the consolation bracket.

Schlosser (26-21) lost his first-round match to Owen Eagan of Columbus DeSales 16-0 in a tech fall. He rebounded well with a pin over Norwalk's Nico Helton in 2:14 to keep his season alive.

Clear Fork senior Fred Proto is still alive in the 190-pound bracket after suffering a loss to Austin Kovar of Wauseon vs a pin in 4:42. He won his first consolation match over Cohen Mooney of Vermilion via a pin in 2:01. He will wrestle Marshall Froehlich of Columbus DeSales in the second round of the consolation bracket.

Galion freshman Ryder Alberty (30-13) is still alive in the 113 bracket despite a 4-2 first-round loss to Napoleon's Alex Gonzales. Alberty won his first consultation match over Maumee's Blake Smith with a pin in 1:43 to keep his season alive. He will take on Highland's Brendan Lester in the next round of consolation matches.

Galion senior Kidren Clark is still alive in the 126-pound weight class despite losing his first-round match to Crites in 3:31. He won his first consultation match beating Starkey in 22 seconds with a pin. He will continue to work his way through the consultation bracket in search of a state berth.

Madison senior Dominik Whitesel is still alive in the 165-pound bracket. After suffering an 8-7 loss to Columbian's Manny Aller in the first round, Whitesel responded with a consolation bracket win over Wapakoneta's Reece Schnarre 5-4 to keep his season alive. He wrestles Porter Rick of River Valley in the next round.

Lexington freshman Cole Eichorn (23-15) is alive in the 175-pound weight class. After taking a loss to Lincon Shulaw of Columbus DeSales via pin in 32 seconds, Eichorn responded with a consolation bracket win over Wyatt Grear of Vermilion 9-4. He will wrestle Ontario's Dylan Floyd in the second round of the consolation bracket.

Floyd (25-12) won his first-round match on Friday beating Adam Tery of Licking Valley with a pin in 2:58 before falling to Tyler Carlin of Celina via pin in 1:35.

Galion junior Landon Campbell (17-3) is still alive in the 215-pound weight class. He picked up a first-round win over Logan Bieganowski of Rossford with a pin in 1:25 before falling to Max Shulaw of DeSales via a pin in 45 seconds. Campbell will take on Jace Schaefer of St. Marys Memorial in the second round of the consolation bracket.

Clear Fork senior Eric Hicks (32-17) is still wrestling in the 285-pound class after taking a first-round loss to Bryan's Zain Bell via pin in 1:03. Hicks rebounded with a consolation bracket win over Jerin Lacey of Licking Valley with a 57-second pin. He will wrestle Madison's Jaxin Stancombe in the second round of the consolation bracket.

Stancombe (22-15) earned a first-round win over Jermiah Jones of Marion-Frankin with a 6-4 decision before falling to Isaac Lehman of Napoleon 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

Galion's Alex Griffith (35-8) was upset in his first-round match against Lehman in an ultimate tie-breaker 2-1. He responded by pinning Jones in 3:33 to keep his season alive. He will wrestle Michael Cannings of Toledo Central Catholic in the second round of the consolation bracket.

Ontario junior Braden Robinson (22-15) remains alive in the 285-pound weight class. After dropping his first-round match to Bowling Green's Dominick Burch via a 25-second pin, Robinson rebounded with a quick pin of his own beating Rae Betton of Columbus DeSales with a 34-second. Robinson will wrestle Braden Saeler of St. Marys Memorial in the second round of the consolation bracket.

Division III Rossford District

Crestview’s Hayden Kuhn got off to a great start as he seeks another state tournament berth. He cruised through his first two matches in the 144-pound weight class on Friday beating Dylan Pettit of Sherwood Fairview with a pin in 1:38 before pinning Cody Biddle of Lakota in 3:59. Kuhn will wrestle Brodie Dominique of Archbold for a chance to move on to the district title match.

Plymouth junior Cameron Wagers will see district semifinal action in the 113-pound weight classat the Division III Rossford District after picking up two wins on Friday. Wagers beat Joshua Cornell of Port Clinton 4-1 in the first round before pinning Calvert’s Kaylor Reynold in 1:40 in the quarterfinals. He will wrestle Tyler Barnes of Delta in the district semifinal match to hopefully make his way to a district title bout.

Grant Dowell of Bucyrus is in the district semifinal in the 138-pound weight class after picking up two impressive wins on Friday. He beat Evergreen’s Jack Stubleski 8-7 in his first-round match before pinning Isreal Ortiz of Hopewell-Loudon in 4:47 to make his move to the semifinals. He will wrestle Owen Miller of Oak Harbor for a chance to compete in a district championship.

Crestview junior Caleb Cunningham went 1-1 on Friday at 215. He beat Cameron Kirtz of Swanton with a pin in 5:20 before falling to Ethan Crawford of Genoa Area with a 37-second pin. In the same bracket, Plymouth’s Noah Robinson also went 1-1 with an opener win over Logan Pontious of Montpellier with a pin in 4:48 before falling to Owen DeWeese of McComb 9-7 in the quarter-finals.

Crestview sophomore Brandt Goon went 1-1 on Friday for the Cougars winning his 157-pound first-round match over Trent Johnson of Patrick Henry 10-2. He then took a loss to Woodmores’s Jack Caldwell via a pin in 2:53 to send him to the consolation bracket.

Plymouth’s Colton Sparks also went 1-1 on Friday at 190 pounds. He started off the day with a 1:29 pin over Scott Smith of Oak Harbor before getting pinned by Abe DeLano of Ayersville in 5:33. Sparks will have to work his way through the consolation bracket on Saturday as he looks for a state berth.

Lucas’ Damon Mauk went 1-1 on Friday at 285. He beat Joziah Smith of Northwood with a pin in 4:16 before falling to Brock Bushong of Carey via a pin in 2:25.

Division I Perrysburg District

The Ashland Arrows have five wrestlers still alive in the Division I Perrysburg district tournament. Three of those are into the semifinals while two will be working their way through the consolation bracket to try and punch their tickets to state.

Senior Corbyn Jones (39-12) is in the semifinals of the 120-pound weight class after winning his first two matches on Friday. Jones defeated Will Johnston of Findlay with a pin in 2:39 before cementing his spot in the semifinal match with a win over Brogan Hartup of Westlake with a pin in 3:54. Jones will face Perrysburg sophomore Marcus Blaze (46-1) in the semifinals.

Senior Jon Metzger (39-9) is in the semifinals of the 157-pound bracket. He picked up a win in his first-round match over Parma's Bryson Ziol with a 16-1 tech fall before beating Bowsher's Kian Moore 5-2 in the quarterfinals. He will wrestle Berea-Midpark's Isaac DiVincenzo for a spot in the district championship match.

Junior Angelo Seitz (18-8) is in the 190-pound semifinals after two remarkable wins on Friday. He earned a pin over Devin Jones of Maple Heights in 5:18 before outlasting Nick Hartzell of Perrysburg 6-4 in the quarterfinals. He will take on Gavin Beasley (38-2) of North Olmstead in the semifinals for a chance to wrestle for a district title.

Senior Milan Parobek (24-13) will have to work his way through 132-pound the consolation bracket to punch his ticket to state. He won his first-round match in convincing fashion beating Tyler Maxwell of Strongsville in 22 seconds with a pin. He then lost his quarterfinal match to Perrysburg sophomore Cole Evans via pin in 5:26. Parobeck is still alive in the consolation bracket.

Junior Cayden Spotts (36-12) went 1-1 in the 215 class on Friday. He picked up a first-round win over Joey Keller of Holland Springfield with a pin in 1:04 before falling to Dominic May of Brunswick 2-1 in the quarterfinals. He will be wrestling through the consolation bracket on Saturday.

