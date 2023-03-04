How to Watch Donald Trump’s 2023 CPAC Speech: Live Stream Information

As the Conservative Political Action Conference — or the CPAC — begins to wrap up its four-day-run of speeches and events, there’s still one major speaker left: Former President Donald Trump , who will be delivering this year’s keynote speech.

The controversial businessman-turned-politician is set to close out the convention this upcoming Saturday, March 4. Leading up to his keynote speech, GOP politicians like Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene , Congressman Matt Gaetz and Trump’s Republican challenger Nikki Haley , as well as Donald Trump Jr. and Dr. Ben Carson , have spoken at the event. Meanwhile, Former VP Mike Pence and Gov. Ron DeSantis , who are expected to go up against Trump in the 2024 presidential race, decided to sit out as they attend a donor conference in Florida.

As for what the former president is set to discuss, he said, “We’re going to be talking about very serious subjects, but we’ll have some fun doing it,” in a promotional video, per USA Today .

If you’re looking to get all caught up on Trump’s remarks (presumably before The View covers it all the following Monday), here’s everything we know about how you can watch it live:

Trump is set to deliver his speech from the Potomac Ballroom at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland on Saturday, March 4. The speech is set to last from 5:25 p.m. to 6:25 p.m. ET. You can find the full schedule on the CPAC website .

While this year’s convention will not be broadcast on live TV, you can still tune in via the CPAC website , which is livestreaming all events and speeches for free, including Trump’s keynote address.

Plus, you can stream it live from the Epoch Times YouTube channel, which is offering its own daily CPAC 2023 livestream.