Tom Sizemore, ‘Saving Private Ryan’ Star, Dead at 61

Actor Tom Sizemore , who recently suffered a brain aneurysm that resulted in a coma, has died at age 61, his manager confirmed on Friday.

“It is with great sadness and sorrow I have to announce that he passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank,” said the actor’s manager.

Sizemore was best known for his roles in hit films such as Saving Private Ryan , Natural Born Killers , Heat and Black Hawk Down .

On February 18, the actor suddenly collapsed in his home after suffering a stroke that caused a brain aneurysm. He was found unconscious in his home around 2 a.m., officials said.

Since the incident, Sizemore had remained “in critical condition, in a coma and in intensive care.”

On February 27, Sizemore’s manager revealed in a statement that doctors recommended an end-of-life decision and advised his family that there was “no further hope.”

According to People , representatives have said that a private cremation service for the family will be held with a “larger celebration of life event planned in a few weeks.”

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of my big brother Tom,” said the actor’s brother, Paul Sizemore. “He was larger than life. He has influenced my life more than anyone I know. He was talented, loving, giving and could keep you entertained endlessly with his wit and storytelling ability. I am devastated he is gone and will miss him always.”

“His courage and determination through adversity was always an inspiration to me,” said Charles Lago, Sizemore’s manager. “The past couple of years were great for him and he was getting his life back to a great place. He loved his sons and his family. I will miss my friend greatly.”

Throughout his life, the embattled (and often controversial) actor struggled with the law and drug addiction. His Heat co-star Robert De Niro once staged an intervention and he received a six-month prison sentence in 2003 for domestic violence against his former girlfriend, “Hollywood Madam” Heidi Fleiss.

In 2018, Kiersten Pyke filed a lawsuit against the actor, claiming he had groped her on the set of Born Killers in 2003 when she was 11 years old. He denied the allegations and the lawsuit was dismissed in 2020 following a police investigation. In 2019, he was arrested for misdemeanor drug possession

Sizemore was previously married to actress Maeve Quinlan. He leaves behind two 17-year-old twin sons, Jayden and Jagger.