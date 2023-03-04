WATCH: Max Scherzer Pitch Clock Gamesmanship

Pitchers like Max Scherzer are using Spring Training to find ways to exploit the new pitch clock.

The new pitch clock and the rules surrounding both the pitchers and the hitters are requiring some adjustments during Spring Training.

Some are using it as an opportunity to calibrate their approach, whether it’s on the mound or in the batter’s box.

For others, like New York Mets starter Max Scherzer , it’s a chance to mess with hitters.

Scherzer started against the Washington Nationals and had an interesting clock moment against Matt Adams. In the final pitch of the at-bat, Scherzer had runners on and held his set position while Adams focused on waiting for the pitch.

With seven seconds left, Adams called time out and stepped out. Hitters are only allowed one time out this year and they must be set in the box no later than eight seconds remaining on the clock. Adams was set and took his only time out.

Scherzer briefly broke his stretch, but while Adams had a foot in the box and was preparing to step back in, Scherzer got back into his set position and … waited.

The video makes it easy to watch. The clock reset to 20 seconds and Scherzer was already in the stretch. He waited until Adams stepped back into the box at the 10-second mark and immediately threw his pitch. He struck Adams out.

For pitchers, there is a 30-second timer between batters and a time limit between pitches.

After the pitcher has the ball given to him by either the catcher or the umpire, the pitcher is required to begin their motion within 15 seconds with no one on and withing 20 seconds with runners on base. If they don't, they're charged with an automatic ball.

If a hitter is not set in the box by the eight-second mark, then he is charged with an automatic strike. At least one spring game has ended that way so far.

