Pitt OT Carter Warren Exploring Position Change at NFL Combine

NFL Teams are asking Pitt Panthers tackle Carter Warren if he's able to change positions.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Pitt Panthers offensive tackle Carter Warren will not go through drills at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana this week. Warren, a stalwart starting tackle for Pitt since 2018, is slowly getting healthier, but won't be able to participate in drills until his school's pro day this spring.

That makes the interviews with teams he goes through even more important. They've all been informal, according to Warren, who sat out the final eight games of the regular season with a lower-body injury. In those interviews, teams have asked if he's willing to switch positions at the next level.

"A lot of teams were asking me if I can play right tackle or if I could possibly play guard, to which my answer was yes," Warren said. "I can do it all."

Warren has some limited experience playing elsewhere along the offensive line. He was a starting left tackle for four years but took snaps at guard and right tackle during practices at Pitt, so he is not completely unfamiliar with those spots. It will still be a major transition for a man who's logged so much of his playing time at one place.

