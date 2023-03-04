Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
See more from this location?
Inside The Panthers

Pitt OT Carter Warren Exploring Position Change at NFL Combine

By Stephen Thompson,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LSDWR_0l7eRGGh00

NFL Teams are asking Pitt Panthers tackle Carter Warren if he's able to change positions.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Pitt Panthers offensive tackle Carter Warren will not go through drills at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana this week. Warren, a stalwart starting tackle for Pitt since 2018, is slowly getting healthier, but won't be able to participate in drills until his school's pro day this spring.

That makes the interviews with teams he goes through even more important. They've all been informal, according to Warren, who sat out the final eight games of the regular season with a lower-body injury. In those interviews, teams have asked if he's willing to switch positions at the next level.

"A lot of teams were asking me if I can play right tackle or if I could possibly play guard, to which my answer was yes," Warren said. "I can do it all."

Warren has some limited experience playing elsewhere along the offensive line. He was a starting left tackle for four years but took snaps at guard and right tackle during practices at Pitt, so he is not completely unfamiliar with those spots. It will still be a major transition for a man who's logged so much of his playing time at one place.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt at Miami: Game Info, Odds, Three Storylines

Pitt's Brandon Hill Runs Fastest 40 of NFL Combine Safties

Miami G Nijel Pack Limited in Practice Ahead of Miami Game

Bracketology Watch: ESPN Reassigns Pitt After Notre Dame Loss

Jordan Addison Has No Regrets Leaving Pitt

Jordan Addison Shouts Out Pitt at NFL Combine

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tom Brady unretiring again? NFL commentator suggests TB12 could join a Patriots AFC East foe
Foxborough, MA2 days ago
Veteran NFL Quarterback Expected To Be Cut This Offseason
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Joe Burrow enjoys glamorous night out with longtime girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Detroit Lions named as landing spot for Derrick Henry
Detroit, MI2 days ago
First look at Texas QB Arch Manning at spring practice
Austin, TX2 days ago
Ohio State receives largest donation in its history
Columbus, OH20 days ago
Orlando Brown Jr. Decision Marks End of Chiefs’ Honeymoon
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Orlando Brown Jr. not tagged; Top 5 landing spots for the LT
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Four-Star ATH Koy Beasley Visiting Pitt this Spring
Pittsburgh, PA1 hour ago
Sad Information On The Disappearance of DJ Jeffrey Vandergrift aka JV of Wild 94.9
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Pitt Pulls Away from Georgia Tech, Advances in ACC Tournament
Atlanta, GA18 hours ago
Scouting Report: Does Michael Mayer Fit In The Bengals Offense?
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Browns draft profile: Could the team target versatile safety Christopher Smith?
Cleveland, OH20 hours ago
Finding Broncos: Five Linebackers to Watch Late in the NFL Draft
Denver, CO2 days ago
Ravens Top 3 NFL Draft Needs: Pressure on GM DeCosta
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Pitt HC Jeff Capel Now Front Runner for ACC Coach of the Year
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Pitt Raced Past Georgia Tech Behind Key Defensive Adjustment
Atlanta, GA4 hours ago
Pitt Holds Seventh-Best Odds to Win ACC Tournament
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Report: Chiefs Expected to Cut Frank Clark, Unable to Rework Deal
Kansas City, MO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy