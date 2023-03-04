Family In Florida Shot In The Head Including 6-Year-Old, Sheriff Releases Video Of Suspect SUV

Sheriff Chris Nocco (TFP File Photo)

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office continues investigating a home invasion and shooting on March 3 in Land O’ Lakes.

On Friday, around 5:00 Am, deputies were called to the Lake Padgett neighborhood about a shooting.

Sheriff Chris Nocco said the victims were a 60-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman, and her 6-year-old daughter, all shot in the head in a targeted attack.

“They’re in critical condition right now,” Nocco said Friday. “The family is going through a lot.”

Four male suspects arrived at the home on Sierra Rd. area at 2:49 a.m. in an unknown make, unknown model SUV. (Video of the SUV below)

According to Nocco, the 60-year-old man arrived at his home at about 4:40 a.m. to find four people outside.

He and the four people got into an altercation that ended with him being shot in the head, but he survived, the sheriff said.

The sheriff’s office said the four people went into the home to search for the main resident of the house, the child’s father, and screamed as they searched for him.

Nocco said the home invaders entered the master bedroom and found his girlfriend and their daughter before shooting them both in the head.

“How evil must you be that you’re shooting innocent people in their bed while they’re sleeping and to shoot a 6-year-old?” he said. “That 6-year-old had nothing to do with anything. That 6-year-old was probably going to wake up, go to school, you know, do a normal kid’s routine, be excited for the weekend, but now, she’s fighting for life because people who are just evil don’t care about life.”

Nocco said the actual target of the attack arrived shortly after deputies got to the scene.

Preliminary information suggested that the home invasion was related to an altercation at an “adult establishment in Tampa” and a road rage incident last week that involved the child’s father.

No arrests have been made yet, but Nocco asks anyone with any doorbell camera video or information on the shooting to come forward to help them catch the people responsible.

“If they’re willing to that to [the family], what other acts of violence are they willing to do out there,” he said.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with any information regarding this case and wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com , or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application. Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward. You can also report tips to PSO via the Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488, or online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

