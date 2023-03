The third-seeded Oswego East boys basketball team defeated top seed Joliet West 71-64 on Friday night at Bolingbrook to win its first Illinois Class 4A sectional championship.

Oswego East (29-5), the No. 10 team in the SBLive Illinois Power 25 boys basketball rankings , will face fifth-ranked Moline (32-3) in the Illinois State Super-Sectional on Monday, with the winner advancing to the state semifinals in Champaign. Moline defeated O'Fallon 62-38 on Friday.

Joliet West , ranked fourth, had a 14-game win streak snapped and finished its season at 29-6.

Here is a look at the game from photographer Dean Reid:

