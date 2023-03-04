Open in App
Eugene, OR
Assessing Christian Gonzalez’s performance at the 2023 NFL Combine

By Zachary Neel,

5 days ago

It feels safe to say that Oregon Ducks cornerback Christian Gonzalez made himself quite a bit of money on Friday.

With the defensive backs taking the field at the 2023 NFL Combine, Gonzalez put on a show, impressing in the 40-yard dash, the broad jump, and with his vertical.

The Ducks’ defender was already projected to be a first-round pick before the combine, but there’s a good chance that he could rocket up some draft boards into the top 10 after this performance, being given the No. 1 draft score at his position group, per Next Gen Stats.

Here is our breakdown of everything that Gonzalez was able to do on Friday at the combine.

Measurables

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=296axX_0l7eR3sV00 Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 197 pounds Hand Size: 9 1/2" Arm Length: 32"

40-Yard Dash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0skRrE_0l7eR3sV00 Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Official Time: 4.38 seconds Rank at Position: 7th of 29 Players Christian Gonzalez impressed on the field with his speed, turning in the 7th fastest time of any defensive back at the combine. Gonzalez proved that he has top-end speed that becomes more impressive when paired with his above-average measurables. The fastest 40-time of the day, for reference, was DJ Turner's 4.27.

10-Yard Split

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Official Time: 1.54 seconds Rank at Position: 18th of 29 Players Some may look at Gonzalez's relatively mundane 10-yard split as a bad thing, but it does go to show that he has incredible closing speed, and while he may not be the fastest off the ball, he can make up ground quickly.

Vertical Jump

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JzGlg_0l7eR3sV00 Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Official Measurement: 41.5" Rank at Position: 3rd of 30 Players It's now on record that Gonzalez can jump out of the gym. He already has great size for a corner, and his 41-inch vertical makes him that much more dangerous in coverage. For reference, Maryland's Deonte Banks had the highest vertical at 42".

Broad Jump

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2THZHX_0l7eR3sV00 Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Official Measurement: 11' 1" Rank at Position: 4th of 29 Players Once again, Gonzalez showed some great burst with his legs, jumping the 4th furthest of any defensive back in the field on Friday. For reference, Kansas State's Julius Brents had the furthest broad jump at 11'6".

NFL Combine Grade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rxr7Q_0l7eR3sV00 Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Combine Grade: 6.70 It's hard not to think that Gonzalez earned a lot of money on Friday, solidifying himself as a first-rounder and potentially making a case as a top 10 pick and the No. 1 cornerback off the board. According to NFL.com, Gonzalez has been deemed as a "Year 1 Starter" with his draft grade. Here are some of the strengths they have listed:
  • Desired blend of size, speed and explosiveness.
  • He’s as fluid and loose in his movements as you’ll find.
  • Length and strength allow him to bully releases from press.
Here are some of the weaknesses that need to be improved upon:
  • Instincts to create more catch challenges are spotty.
  • Below average anticipation to jump route breaks.
  • Inconsistent finding optimal positioning to constrict catch area.
https://twitter.com/NextGenStats/status/1631832359174635525

1

1

